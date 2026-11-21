Russian propaganda has launched another disinformation campaign following the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, which killed a 7-year-old boy and an emergency medical worker. The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the CCD, Kremlin-controlled information resources are spreading false claims that a ballistic missile allegedly hit a restaurant where the "anniversary celebration of a high-ranking SBU employee" or a "security forces party" was taking place. Propagandists also claim that "more than 20 people were eliminated."

The Center emphasizes that these reports are untrue. The Russian missile hit an ordinary civilian part of the city, where there are and never have been any military facilities.

Claims about "military targets" are a standard tactic of enemy propaganda after every bloody strike by Russian forces on Ukrainian cities - the CCD noted.

The CCD explains that spreading reports about alleged strikes on military facilities is an attempt by the Russian side to absolve itself of responsibility for the consequences of the strike on civilians.

Update

According to information provided by the Center, citing a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, residential buildings, offices, and urban infrastructure were damaged as a result of the attack. 58 people, including six children, were injured. In particular, two brothers of the deceased 7-year-old boy and their father were injured.