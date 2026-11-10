Bayern coach Kompany returned to training with the team
Kyiv • UNN
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany returned to the training ground after being hospitalized after losing consciousness. He is undergoing shoulder rehabilitation.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany returned to the team at the beginning of the week after losing consciousness during training. This was reported by Bayern’s website, according to UNN.
Vincent Kompany is recovering and returned to the training ground on Säbener Straße at the beginning of the week
The club noted that Kompany is also undergoing a rehabilitation program for his injured shoulder
Recently, Kompany had been under medical supervision, while his duties were carried out by his assistant, Aaron Danks
Update
On October 23, it became known that Vincent Kompany was taken to hospital: the Bayern Munich head coach felt unwell during training.
On October 29, it became known that Kompany was discharged from hospital after losing consciousness during the team’s training session. It was claimed that the coach would not return to managing the team before November 17.