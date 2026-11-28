Overbooking is a common practice among airlines and hotels, whereby more tickets or rooms are sold than are available. The reasons for taking such a risk lie in the desire to insure against cancellations; however, the mathematics of selling "extra" seats regularly fails, forcing passengers to look for ways to reduce the likelihood of being left off the aircraft. UNN offers a clear algorithm of actions in the event of denied boarding, instructions for obtaining financial compensation, the specifics of overbooking in hotels, and advice on whether it is worth giving up your ticket in exchange for bonuses

What is overbooking and why is it used

Overbooking is the deliberate sale of more tickets or rooms than are available. The main reason is the statistics on cancellations and no-shows. Many years of observations show that on almost every flight or at every hotel, some customers fail to show up. Some have missed a connection, some have fallen ill, some have had a business trip canceled, while holders of flexible-fare tickets have simply changed their plans at the last minute. If an aircraft flies with empty seats, the airline loses net profit. To maximize occupancy to 100%, special algorithms analyze flight histories from recent years, taking into account the season, day of the week, and destination, and calculate the allowable percentage of "extra" sales. For the most part, the scheme works flawlessly, but sometimes the mathematics fails, and absolutely all passengers show up for boarding.

How often does this happen

Across the entire aviation industry, overbooking occurs less often than it may seem from the news—approximately 1–5 cases per 10,000 passengers. However, the likelihood of being affected by it rises sharply during peak periods. For example, during vacation and holiday seasons, around New Year's, during the Christmas holidays, and at the end of summer.

How to reduce the risk: practical advice

It is impossible to fully protect yourself from overbooking, but you can significantly reduce the risk of becoming that same "extra" passenger. Airline systems select candidates for denied boarding according to certain criteria, so it is important not to end up at the top of that list.

Early online check-in

Check in for your flight immediately after check-in opens, usually 24–48 hours in advance. Passengers who check in last at the airport counter are the first candidates for being bumped.

Selecting or purchasing a specific seat

If you have an assigned seat in the cabin, the likelihood of being denied boarding decreases significantly.

Arrive at the airport in advance

Even if you have completed online check-in, try to check your baggage and arrive at the gate without being late.

Participation in loyalty programs

Passengers with status, even entry-level status, as well as those who have purchased more expensive fares—business or premium economy—are protected by the algorithms first. Holders of the cheapest tickets without baggage are always at risk.

Buying tickets all at once

If you have a connecting flight, purchase it as a single ticket. Airlines are less likely to remove passengers from transit routes, as this entails a chain reaction of compensation claims.

What to do if you are denied boarding

If it turns out at the boarding gate that there is no seat available, remain calm and follow a clear procedure:

Obtain written confirmation. Demand a document from the airline representative stating the reason for the denied boarding. This is your main evidence for obtaining compensation. Keep all boarding passes and receipts. Do not throw away your boarding passes or any receipts for food, a hotel, or transportation if you have to wait for the next flight. Demand rebooking or a refund. The airline is obliged to send you free of charge on the nearest alternative flight, even one operated by another airline, or refund the full cost of the ticket if the trip has lost its purpose. Demand basic care. If the wait for the new flight lasts more than 2 hours, you must be provided with drinks and food. If you have to wait overnight, you must be provided with a hotel and transportation to and from it.

Compensation for flights from the EU

If your flight departs from an airport in an EU country, operated by any airline, or is bound for the EU on board a European carrier, you are protected by law. In the event of involuntary denied boarding due to overbooking, you are entitled to fixed monetary compensation, paid in addition to being provided with a new ticket or a refund of its cost.

If the flight distance was up to 1,500 km, the compensation will be €250; from 1,500 to 3,500 km — €400; and over 3,500 km — €600.

Payment is made in cash, by bank transfer, or by cheque. You may agree to vouchers for future flights only with your own written consent.

Hotel overbooking: what to do and what to demand

In the hotel business, overbooking occurs no less often than in aviation. If you arrive and there are no available rooms in your category:

Upgrade to a higher category. The hotel must provide you with a higher-class room free of charge, for example, a Suite instead of a Standard room, if one is available. Relocation to another hotel. If there are no vacancies at all, the hotel is obliged, at its own expense, to find and pay for accommodation for you at another hotel of a similar or higher category. Transfer and compensation. The hotel must cover the cost of a taxi to the new location and provide the opportunity to make a free call to relatives or colleagues. Do not agree to lower-quality options without receiving a refund of the difference in cost. If you booked through major aggregators such as Booking, Expedia, and others, call their support service immediately — they resolve such situations quickly in the guest’s favor by pressuring the hotel with penalties.

Voluntarily giving up your seat in exchange for bonuses — is it worth agreeing?

When overbooking occurs, airline employees first look for volunteers who are willing to voluntarily give up their seat on that flight in exchange for bonuses.

What is usually offered:

A ticket on the next flight. Discount vouchers, monetary compensation, or free tickets for future travel. A paid-for hotel and meals if the departure is the following day.

When it is worthwhile: If you are not in a hurry, are traveling alone, or are willing to stay an extra day in an interesting city at the airline’s expense, this is an excellent opportunity to earn a couple of hundred dollars or euros and receive a free hotel stay.

What to remember: If you agree voluntarily, you lose the right to the mandatory fixed compensation of those same €250–600. So negotiate: make sure that the amount of the proposed bonus or voucher genuinely compensates for your inconvenience. Be sure to document all the employees’ promises in writing before handing over your boarding pass.