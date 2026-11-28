During the night of November 28, a series of explosions rang out in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, Russia, after which a fire broke out near the local oil refinery, which had already been attacked earlier in the week. This was reported by Russian media and local residents, writes UNN.

Details

Eyewitnesses report a powerful glow in the sky over the facility and are posting information about a new drone attack.

Heavy drones attacked Novoshakhtinsk! The situation is difficult; a fire has started – local media report.

The previous attack caused significant damage to the facility

On November 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already reported that the Novoshakhtinsk refinery was hit. And on November 27, the Ukrainian military revealed the extent of the damage to the facility.

According to the General Staff, the previous attack destroyed 20 horizontal tanks, damaged another 21 horizontal and 11 vertical tanks, as well as a section of the pipeline.

What is known about the Novoshakhtinsk refinery

The facility, which was commissioned in 2009, is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia. Its designed capacity is between 5.6 and 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year.

The refinery produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen.

The facility has repeatedly suspended operations following drone attacks, in particular in August 2025 and September 2026.

The extent of the damage caused by the new attack is currently unknown.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov region came under an air attack