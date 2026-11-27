Photo for illustrative purposes

The end of November will be frosty, while rain is expected tomorrow, with wet snow sticking in some places, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow, snow and wet snow are expected in the southwest of the country, with significant precipitation in some places at night, wet snow sticking in places, and icy conditions on the roads; rain is expected in the far south of the country; in the rest of the territory, and across Ukraine on November 29–30, there will be no precipitation - forecasters reported.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, temperatures will be 3–10° below zero at night, 11–18° below zero in the Carpathians, and 0–6° below zero during the day; tomorrow, temperatures in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country will remain between 0 and 5° above zero throughout the day.

Up to 20 cm of snow may accumulate in western Ukraine - forecast