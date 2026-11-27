Researchers used a three-dimensional map of the video game Grand Theft Auto V to model the consequences of rising sea levels and the flooding of coastal areas. The results of the experiment showed that the game's virtual landscape accurately reproduces the features of real-life Los Angeles, UNN reports.

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The study was conducted by Paul Norenberg of the University of Potsdam in Germany and Hugues Lantuit of the Alfred Wegener Institute. They created a digital terrain model of the fictional city of Los Santos, which was modeled on Los Angeles, and used it to assess flood risks.

The scientists considered two climate scenarios: one involving a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and another involving their continued increase. Under the high-emissions scenario, sea levels, including storm surges, could rise by 5.18 meters by 2300. In that case, about 5.1% of Los Santos would be submerged, including the port, wastewater treatment facilities, and coastal energy infrastructure.

By 2500, the figure could rise to 8.22 meters, and 6.5% of the city's territory could be flooded. By contrast, under the emissions-reduction scenario, water would cover only 2.2% of the territory by 2300, leaving major infrastructure facilities unaffected.

To verify the model's accuracy, the researchers compared its results with scientific data on areas of Los Angeles vulnerable to flooding. They found that the risk zones identified in the game corresponded to three real locations: Venice Beach, Pacific Palisades, and the Port of Los Angeles.

At the same time, the authors emphasize that the model is not an exact forecast. It does not take into account a number of factors that affect coastal flooding, including wave movement, beach erosion, ocean currents, and changes in the terrain.

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