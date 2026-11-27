Six regions were partially left without power as of the morning of November 27 following new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The situation is most difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions; emergency outages are in effect in the former. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy attacks

"Over the past day, the enemy once again launched targeted strikes on key substations and distribution networks. As a result of the attacks, as of this morning, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions are without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The situation remains difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. As a result of enemy shelling, a significant number of consumers there are without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supplies," the ministry said.

As noted, repair and restoration work is continuing wherever the security situation permits. At the same time, repeated enemy attacks and constant air-raid alerts are complicating the work of repair crews, so restoring electricity supplies will take more time.

Schedules

"Throughout November 27, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while capacity limitation schedules apply to industry," the statement said.

"Due to equipment damage caused by enemy attacks and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid, emergency outages are being imposed in Dnipropetrovsk region," the Ministry of Energy added.

As stated, the return to predictable schedules will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Russia launched one and a half hundred drones at Ukraine - how air defense performed