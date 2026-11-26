"Black Friday," which falls on November 27 this year, traditionally attracts Ukrainians with large-scale sales, attractive discounts, and advertising promises of significant savings. However, the desire to take advantage of a good deal often makes people buy things they do not actually need.

Why the fear of missing out on a discount can outweigh rational arguments, how marketers influence shoppers’ decisions, and why even financially literate people succumb to the excitement was explained to UNN by PhD, practicing psychologist, and Gestalt therapist Oleksandra Hankevych.

When discounts cost more than purchases: what "Black Friday" does to our psyche

Let us imagine a typical situation: a person visits an online store to browse the offers and sees a product with a 70% discount. A timer flashes nearby, indicating that only a few hours remain before the promotion ends. An additional notice warns that the product is almost sold out. Just a few minutes earlier, the shopper had not even considered whether they needed this item. Now, however, they feel that refusing to buy it would mean missing a unique opportunity.

The effectiveness of seasonal sales is based to a significant extent on precisely this psychological mechanism: shoppers want to save money, but under the influence of emotions they may spend more than they had planned.

Why the fear of missing out on a discount proves stronger than common sense

Oleksandra Hankevych explains that the desire to take advantage of a good offer may arise before a person has time to rationally assess whether the purchase is necessary.

The feeling that "I might miss out on a good deal" can arise before we have time to think through the purchase. This is a rapid emotional assessment involving various areas of the brain. Marketers use this feeling when they add a timer or remind us that the promotion is about to end - the expert explains.

In psychology, a similar experience is associated with FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) - the fear of missing something important or advantageous. During sales, this mechanism may manifest itself as concern about not managing to buy a product at an attractive price.

Another factor that encourages rash and unplanned purchases at discounted prices is the so-called "anchoring effect." This refers to a feature of information perception in which the first figure seen becomes a reference point for subsequently evaluating the cost.

Let us imagine that the price tag has UAH 5,000 crossed out, with UAH 2,500 written next to it. The first figure becomes the starting point. This is called the anchoring effect. We have not bought anything yet, but we have already mentally credited ourselves with UAH 2,500 in savings. Therefore, giving up the purchase may feel as though we are losing a benefit we had almost already received - the UNN interviewee explains.

In such a situation, the shopper begins to perceive the potential savings as their own gain. As a result, giving up the purchase may cause discomfort, even if they do not need the item itself.

The excitement is also intensified by the social factor. When acquaintances discuss discounts, bloggers film "unboxings," and social media is overflowing with advertisements, the sale gradually turns into an event that people want to join.

According to Hankevych, in such an atmosphere, a person wants not only to buy a product more cheaply but also to become part of the broader trend and share positive emotions with society.

How marketers create the illusion of a unique opportunity

One of the most common ways to make a person buy something during "Black Friday" is to create a sense of urgency. To do this, sellers use countdown timers, notices about limited product availability, and short-term promotions.

Messages such as "only two items left," "the discount is valid until midnight," or "offer valid today only" can prompt shoppers to make decisions more quickly. This is connected with the scarcity effect: opportunities that appear limited are often perceived as more valuable.

Another common tactic is emphasizing a large discount percentage. The advertisement promises price reductions of up to 80–90%, but the maximum discount may apply only to selected items. Personalized offers, reminders about items in the cart, and free delivery after reaching a certain order amount provide additional incentives. As a result, consumers may add items to their purchase that they had not initially planned to buy.

However, such marketing tools in themselves do not necessarily indicate deception. The problem arises when information about the price, product availability, or terms of a promotion does not correspond to reality.

For this reason, on the eve of "Black Friday," the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection even reminded sellers that they are prohibited from artificially inflating the original price of a product to create the illusion of a larger discount. Advertising must also not mislead consumers about the terms of purchase. Incidentally, the violations warned about by the agency have already occurred in practice in Ukraine. In particular, in May 2026, a chain store in Ivano-Frankivsk region was fined 4,059 hryvnias for false advertising of a personal discount. The inspection established that the actual discount differed from the advertised one.

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Why even financially literate people fall prey to the shopping frenzy

The widespread belief that mostly inattentive or financially illiterate shoppers fall for marketing tricks is not always true. Oleksandra Hankevych explains that even a person who understands the principles of budget planning well may make an emotional decision if they feel the need to act immediately.

Financial literacy helps us make well-considered decisions when we have time to apply our knowledge. But a large discount, a timer, and a message saying "only two left" create the feeling that a decision must be made immediately - the psychologist says.

The expert adds that a person's customary way of responding to emotions also plays an important role. According to the specialist, if gifts were associated with love and care during childhood, then in adulthood, buying things can sometimes become a way of supporting oneself during moments of loneliness or emotional exhaustion.

At the same time, the pleasure is not always related to the product itself. Sometimes what makes the buyer happiest is the realization that they managed to find a good deal.

But if we are talking about people who are genuinely pleased by the discount itself, this may be caused both by the excitement of the search and by the satisfaction of how well she handled it: "I compared prices, waited for the discount, and made a successful purchase. I'm great! - Hankevych explained.

That is why buying a product can create a sense of success, even when there is no practical need for it. A person receives an emotional reward simply from realizing that they have supposedly made a successful financial transaction.

War, stress, and uncertainty: why shopping can become a way to calm down

The psychology of consumption becomes especially significant amid the prolonged stress and uncertainty faced by Ukrainians because of the war. However, the Gestalt therapist cautions that it is impossible to categorically claim that everyone in difficult circumstances becomes more prone to impulsive spending.

In response to uncertainty, some people save money in order to feel calmer, while others find quick relief in shopping - Hankevych says.

Prolonged emotional tension can complicate the decision-making process. When a person is constantly forced to respond to urgent problems, it may be more difficult for them to simultaneously assess the necessity of a purchase, its cost, and the possible consequences for their budget. And it is in such a state that buying a desired item may, at least occasionally, help them feel in control of their own life, even if only for a short time.

A purchase can briefly restore a sense of control: I decide what to choose, and I can immediately do something nice for myself. And that is something there is a great lack of during a difficult period - the expert explains.

According to Hankevych, another significant psychological factor that drives people to shop on "Black Friday" may be the fear of putting life off until the future. In some families, this fear is shaped by the experience of older generations who denied themselves what they wanted for years and ultimately were never able to fulfill their plans. The war may intensify such feelings. Because of uncertainty about the future, a person may sometimes think that it is better to buy the desired item now, since such an opportunity may not arise later.

But this is precisely where the trap lies, because the emotional relief from a purchase does not always correspond to a person's actual financial capabilities or to the money they spent on a positive emotion but an unnecessary and overly expensive item.

Why disappointment and guilt arise after shopping

The emotions accompanying the purchase of an item can differ significantly from those that arise after the sale has ended. While choosing an item, a person focuses on the expected satisfaction and potential savings. However, after payment, attention gradually shifts to the actual cost of the purchase.

After payment, the focus of attention changes. Before making a purchase, we anticipate the benefit and imagine how we will use the item. When the excitement subsides, it becomes easier to notice the actual expenses and assess how well the product suits us - the psychologist explains.

According to the specialist, disappointment may arise when the purchased item fails to meet expectations, while guilt arises when the buyer realizes that they spent money they had planned to allocate to more important needs.

Where is the line between impulse buying and shopping addiction?

Oleksandra Hankevych explains that the main difference lies not so much in the cost of the items purchased as in a person's ability to control their own behavior.

The line is determined by the recurrence of the behavior, loss of control, and consequences for everyday life - the U.N.N. interlocutor says.

An impulse purchase may be a one-time reaction to strong emotions or an advertising stimulus. Later, a person may critically assess their decision, draw conclusions, and adjust their spending. Problematic buying behavior, by contrast, is characterized by recurrence and difficulties with self-control.

With shopping addiction, this cycle is repeatedly sustained. A person understands that they are spending more than they can afford, promises themselves to cut back on spending, but returns to shopping again - Hankevych says in a conversation with U.N.N.

The psychologist also lists concealing expenses from loved ones, continuing to shop despite financial difficulties, and conflicts in the family among the warning signs. She emphasizes that the decisive factor is not the mere fact of an unplanned purchase, but whether shopping turns into a persistent behavior that negatively affects everyday life.

How not to fall into the "Black Friday" trap

For sales to genuinely help save money rather than become a cause of unnecessary spending, it is worth determining your own needs and financial capabilities in advance.

First of all, it is advisable to make a list of necessary goods and set a maximum budget. This will help distinguish planned purchases from desires that arose only after viewing an advertisement.

Another important step is checking prices. If an item costs 2,500 hryvnias instead of the crossed-out 5,000, this does not necessarily mean that the buyer is actually saving half the price. For an objective assessment, compare offers from several sellers and, where possible, review the history of price changes.

You should not make a decision solely because of a countdown timer for the end of a promotion or a message about a limited quantity of goods. For unplanned purchases, it is useful to take a break—for example, for a day—to assess whether the purchase is necessary without emotional pressure.

Goods offered for purchase on credit or in installments require particular attention. Even when a discount is available, it is important to assess the full cost of the purchase, possible fees, and the future burden on the budget.

Moreover, during sales, consumers do not lose their legal rights. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reminds consumers that purchasing a discounted product does not in itself cancel the options provided by law for exchanging or returning it or receiving warranty service.

Before paying for an unplanned purchase, it is useful to ask yourself three questions:

Would I buy this item if it were not discounted?

Do I really need it in the near future?

Can I afford this purchase without harming my budget?

This pause helps shift attention from the fear of missing out on a bargain to the actual need for the product.

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Who really benefits from "Black Friday"

"Black Friday" can be beneficial for both sellers and buyers. Businesses get an opportunity to increase sales, while consumers can purchase necessary goods at lower prices. However, saving money makes sense only when a person spends it on something they genuinely planned to buy or reasonably need.

Therefore, the main rule of "Black Friday" has remained unchanged for years: focus not on managing to take advantage of the biggest discount, but on preserving the ability to make decisions independently. After all, sometimes the most advantageous purchase is the one a person managed to отказаться from in time.

Let us remind you

"Black Friday" in 2026 falls on November 27. On this day, electronics, home appliances, clothing and home goods stores offer discounts, special prices and promotional bundles. Some sellers will start the sale earlier and continue it until the end of the month.