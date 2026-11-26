General Serhii Duka / photo from the courtroom

Provocations may be carried out against Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka, who features in the investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, "Carthage-2," so that the prosecution could subsequently recover the bail into the state budget. Lawyer Viacheslav Myronenko stated this during a hearing of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, an UNN correspondent reports.

"He has already been released on bail. Excuse me, should he abandon his fellow colleagues and comrades-in-service? 1,500 people posted bail for him (…) and the officer, a major general of the Security Service of Ukraine, will not take measures to abscond, and this bail will essentially be recovered from people (in the event of absconding — ed.). So, excuse me, given our position — we will do it together," the lawyer emphasized.

Myronenko emphasized that Duka has no intention of absconding from the investigation or the court.

"In essence, 1,500 people vouched for this person — 65 million (hryvnias — ed.). It would be betraying 1,500 people if the person violated his obligations and absconded. But I immediately say in the presence of everyone, including the court, that we do not rule out provocations to seize this bail," the lawyer said.

He added that this was why the prosecution was trying to increase Duka's bail to UAH 100 million, so that it could later "report" that it had recovered the bail into the budget.

The defense lawyer noted that after Duka was served with a notice of suspicion, no investigative action had been conducted with him.

"After that (the serving of the notice of suspicion — ed.) — not a single summons, not a single call. What absconding, if the investigation is being conducted in such a way that our client is currently dealing exclusively with the issue of a preventive measure? No investigative or procedural action has been carried out with him. Legally and factually, there is no such thing. From whom would he abscond?" the lawyer stressed.

In addition, during his speech in court, the lawyer noted that Duka strictly complies with the obligations established by the court of first instance. In particular, he surrendered his passports, wears an electronic bracelet, and does not leave the territory of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

After Myronenko's speech, the hearing was adjourned until 12:00 on December 8.

Let us remind you

On November 4, the NABU and SAPO, as part of the "Carthage" operation, conducted searches at the premises of SBU officials, including Duka. The general was detained and notified of suspicion. On November 7, the HACC remanded him in custody with the right to post UAH 65 million in bail. On November 13, the bail was posted, and Duka was released from the pretrial detention center.