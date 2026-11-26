Director of "Twilight" Catherine Hardwicke was so surprised by Robert Pattinson's selection as James Bond that she "almost fell out of bed"—the very same bed on which the actor auditioned for her 2008 vampire film. UNN reports this, citing The Independent.

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"I just didn't think they would choose him after 'The Batman'; he's so famous, and they like to cast unknowns," Hardwicke said on The Kyle Buchanan Show.

"I almost fell out of bed, and it's the same bed where Rob and Kristen had their first audition and filmed the kissing scene. It was very strange. He fell off the bed during the audition and landed on the floor, so that was pretty cool," she said.

Pattinson plays Edward Cullen, a century-old vampire who falls in love with Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, in "Twilight," the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel. The film became a worldwide box-office hit, spawning four sequels and making Pattinson and Stewart two of the best-known young stars of the late 2000s.

However, Hardwicke was not immediately convinced of his abilities when Pattinson came to the audition wearing an "unbuttoned" shirt and with "messy bangs."

"The next day I watched the footage of them working together and thought: 'There is chemistry here, that spark we really need; this has to move forward,'" she said on The Big Hit Show podcast in 2022.

Regarding Pattinson's landing the role of Agent 007, Hardwicke praised the qualities that set him apart from other actors. "He's very emotional, interesting, and there's a lot going on inside him," she said. "He's strange and original. He doesn't fit into boxes. He's not afraid to say crazy things, and I like that," the director noted.

Hardwicke also told the story behind the now-viral James Bond reference in "Twilight," inspired by Pattinson's appearance on set.

In the film, Eric Yorkie, played by Justin Chon, announces that the theme of the school's prom is Monte Carlo. "Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond. James Bond." The camera then cuts to Pattinson's Edward Cullen wearing sunglasses.

"You've probably seen this scene online, where we say: 'Bond, James Bond,' and then cut to Rob," Hardwicke said. "That was the only scene where I thought: 'Let's have him wear sunglasses that day.'"

Chon, she explained, had partly improvised the line after seeing Pattinson emerge from the car. "He got out of the car and he looked so suave that he inspired the line, ‘Bond, James Bond.’ It was cool," she said. "We did think he looked like James Bond. I guess we were seeing the future."

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Pattinson is now preparing to trade his vampire fangs and Gotham cape for a Bond license to kill, replacing Daniel Craig, who ended his run as Agent 007 with "No Time to Die" in 2021.

Pattinson is the seventh actor to play the British spy in the official film series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig.

His first film as Agent 007 will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. They worked together on "Dune: Part Three." The screenplay is being written by Steven Knight, creator of the series "Peaky Blinders."

The film will be the first James Bond installment made under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios following a deal with the longtime custodians of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, concluded before 2025.

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