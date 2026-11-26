NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported US President Donald Trump's approach to negotiations with vladimir putin, saying that the American leader is testing the kremlin chief's readiness for genuine dialogue. This was reported by the German news agency dpa, writes UNN.

Details

Ahead of his meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Rutte said that the American president was deliberately testing putin, including during their recent meeting in Shenzhen, China.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Trump is trying to determine whether the Russian dictator is truly ready to sit down at the negotiating table and engage in substantive dialogue on ending the war.

I think it is working, and we must continue in the same vein – Rutte emphasized, calling for continued pressure on putin.

Trump and putin's meeting in China

On November 19, before the negotiations in Shenzhen began, Trump entered the room accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The American president smiled, called putin his friend, and then shook his hand.

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