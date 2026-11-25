On the evening of November 25, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in several strikes being recorded in the capital’s Desnianskyi district; preliminarily, there are casualties. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

At around 22:48, a series of powerful explosions rang out in the capital. Later, the mayor reported a strike on a building in an industrial zone in the Desnianskyi district.

Also, according to preliminary data, the Russians struck another non-residential building in the same district. Information was received about destruction and possible casualties.

At 23:23, Klitschko reported a strike on a shopping center in the Desnianskyi district. Emergency services were dispatched to the sites of the strikes.

Threat of repeated missile strikes

According to monitoring channels, the attack on Kyiv may not be the last one this night. Based on their preliminary assessments, the Russians may have prepared around 40 more missiles for launch. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Residents of the capital are urged to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

In Russia, they have officially begun depicting the Crimean Bridge without the arch destroyed by Ukrainian strikes