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In a number of regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock tomorrow. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 3.5 queues are planned to be switched off, reports UNN.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 26:

• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3.5 queues).

It should be noted that one queue means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 2 to 14 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible - Ukrenergo reported.

ZNPP is experiencing a blackout again; due to Russian attacks, five regions are partially without power - Ministry of Energy