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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed on November 25 that two oil refineries — the Kuibyshevsky and Syzransky refineries — had been hit, UNN reports.

Samara double strike: Defense Forces hit the Kuibyshevsky and Syzransky oil refineries. On the night of November 25, two oil refineries caught fire at once in the Samara region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the resistance movement "Черная искра" operating in the territory of the russian federation, hit the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in Samara and the Syzransky oil refinery in Syzran - the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery sustained hits and a fire was recorded. The primary oil-refining units AVT-4 and AVT-5, a reforming unit, and two tanks were hit."

It is reportedly one of the largest oil-refining enterprises in the Samara group, which is part of the structure of "Rosneft." Its refining capacity is approximately 7 million tonnes of oil per year.

"Thick smoke rose over the Syzransky oil refinery, and a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's premises. According to preliminary information, the following units were hit: the AVT-6 primary refining unit; the sulfur purification unit; the catalytic reforming unit; the hydrotreater; the isomerization unit; as well as two tanks," the General Staff said.

Meanwhile, in the Rostov region, losses from previous strikes are reportedly already being calculated. "The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, hit on November 23, has halted operations. In Azov, following the strike on November 16, two tanks were destroyed and another four damaged at the oil depot of LLC "Флэш Энерджи," while at the "Азовская-3" oil depot, four tanks were destroyed and another five damaged," the General Staff said.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and forcing the russian federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Putin complained that Ukraine continues to strike oil refineries despite Trump's request