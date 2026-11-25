The European Commission has changed the European Union’s negotiating position on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, partly taking into account Poland’s demands regarding the protection of farmers and carriers. This became known to the Polish radio station RMF FM, reports UNN.

This concerns two areas of the negotiations: agriculture and transport, which Ukraine wants to open by the end of the year. The new provisions include the possibility of restricting access to the EU market for the most sensitive Ukrainian agricultural products, special rules for subsidizing Ukrainian farms, and a transitional period for cabotage, that is, domestic transport operations carried out by foreign carriers.

"However, Poland wants even more detailed guarantees," a Polish diplomat told RMF FM.

What is set out in the draft

The draft negotiating position states that "transitional periods or targeted special solutions may be necessary" regarding EU subsidies for Ukrainian farms and market access for the most sensitive agricultural products. This includes grain, poultry, eggs and sugar, although they are not mentioned by name.

This is a response to the concerns of countries such as Poland. In 2023, increased inflows of Ukrainian agricultural products sparked protests by Polish farmers, who said they were unable to compete with cheaper imports. This led to border blockades and a dispute with Brussels over import restrictions.

In October, the European Commission announced the possibility of special safeguard measures for Ukrainian agriculture. It indicated that its "scale and high productivity" could justify restricting access to EU subsidies and the market for the most sensitive products.

A similar issue concerns transport. Following Russia’s invasion, the EU abolished the requirement for permits for many transport operations carried out by Ukrainian companies. Polish carriers warned that they were competing with them on unequal terms. In November 2023, they began blocking border crossings, demanding changes to the rules governing Ukrainian companies’ access to the market.

Poland’s position

As a Polish diplomat told an RMF FM journalist, "the changes meet our demands." However, Warsaw wants to further clarify and strengthen some of the provisions. An RMF FM journalist learned that France is also seeking guarantees regarding Ukrainian agriculture.

Poland has significant influence: opening and closing subsequent stages of the accession negotiations requires unanimity among the member states. Therefore, Warsaw may block progress in the negotiations if it considers its interests insufficiently protected. The European Commission wants to open both areas of the negotiations with Ukraine by December 15.

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Details such as the duration of transitional periods, the level of quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products and cabotage rules will have to wait. They will be discussed only after the relevant chapters are closed, which may take months or even years, the publication notes. Ukraine opposes the permanent exclusion of its farmers from the European market. It allows only proportionate and time-limited transitional periods.

Ukraine’s position

The Ukrainian side has already expressed reservations about the possible introduction of permanent restrictions on agricultural exports after accession to the EU.

Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Vysotskyi, previously stated that Kyiv was ready to discuss transitional periods to adapt the agricultural sector, but did not agree to an indefinite restriction on Ukrainian products’ access to the European market. According to him, temporary mechanisms could be part of the negotiating process, but permanent restrictions would contradict the principle of full membership in the European Union.

The Ukrainian side also emphasizes that any special conditions for sensitive agricultural goods, including their list, the duration of restrictions and possible mechanisms for supporting producers, must be determined exclusively during the accession negotiations.