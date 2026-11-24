Péter Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar will invite President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Budapest, UNN reports.

Details

At a press conference held in Berehove, Zelenskyy was asked whether he planned to visit Budapest.

I don’t even know what to say, whether I will be in Budapest. It seems to me that this depends on the Hungarian side. If Hungary invites me, then Ukraine will probably consider such a possibility - the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy added that "if he were in the prime minister’s place," he would invite him to Budapest, because "we still need to get our revenge," referring to a "volleyball match."

I respectfully invite the President, if he has the time - Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar replied jokingly.

Magyar played volleyball with Zelenskyy in Berehove