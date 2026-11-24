Magyar invited Zelenskyy to visit Budapest
Kyiv • UNN
Péter Magyar jokingly invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Budapest. Zelenskyy said he would consider a visit at the invitation of the Hungarian side.
Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar will invite President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Budapest, UNN reports.
Details
At a press conference held in Berehove, Zelenskyy was asked whether he planned to visit Budapest.
I don’t even know what to say, whether I will be in Budapest. It seems to me that this depends on the Hungarian side. If Hungary invites me, then Ukraine will probably consider such a possibility
Zelenskyy added that "if he were in the prime minister’s place," he would invite him to Budapest, because "we still need to get our revenge," referring to a "volleyball match."
I respectfully invite the President, if he has the time
Magyar played volleyball with Zelenskyy in Berehove24.11.26, 22:22 • 1076 views