Photo for illustrative purposes

Russia has set an all-time record for losses throughout the war, losing 432,519 military personnel since the beginning of 2026. As reported by the General Staff, the same number of people live in four regions of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Today, November 24, the Russian army set an absolute record for losses in the entire war: its losses since the beginning of 2026 have reached 432,519 personnel. This is more than in all of 2024, which had previously been the most costly year for the enemy — Russia lost 430,790 military personnel then - the General Staff reported, reminding that there are still more than five weeks left until the end of this year.

The statement also noted that the number of losses is comparable to the population of four regions of the Russian Federation.

Imagine that, in less than a year, four regions had seemingly disappeared from the map of Russia: the Nenets and Chukotka autonomous districts, Magadan Oblast, and the Altai Republic. About 434,000 people live there — almost as many as the enemy has lost in the war since the beginning of 2026. This is an area of about 1.5 million square kilometers, nearly 2.5 times larger than the area of Ukraine. Almost every resident of these regions corresponds to one occupier put out of action - the General Staff emphasized.

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha