In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded. Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said this during a press conference with Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, reports UNN.

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded. Ukraine liberated more territory than Russia managed to occupy. Our positions on the front are the strongest they have been in three years - Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister added that Ukraine would continue its long-range campaign in order to return the war to Russian territory.

The farther Ukraine is capable of striking, the closer the end of the war - Sybiha emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine takes the meeting in Abu Dhabi seriously.

Our priorities are security guarantees, de-escalation in the Black Sea, an energy truce, the return of children, and prisoner exchanges - Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs concluded.

Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 1.6 million people