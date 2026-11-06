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Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 1.6 million people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

On November 5, Russian forces lost 2,440 military personnel. Total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,601,830 people.

Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 1.6 million people

Over the course of November 5, the enemy lost 2,440 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,601,830 personnel as of November 6.

Reminder

According to the Jamestown Foundation, Russia planned to recruit another 410,000 people for the war against Ukraine by 2026. However, even if this plan is fulfilled, no more than 70,000 military personnel will remain available to form strategic reserves due to the significant personnel losses at the front.

Ukraine has handed the United States its proposals for ending the war - Zelenskyy04.11.26, 22:54 • 10467 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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