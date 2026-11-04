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Ukraine has handed the United States its proposals for ending the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Ukraine has handed the United States its proposals for ending the war. The restoration and security guarantees were also discussed in Brussels.

Ukraine has handed the United States its proposals for ending the war - Zelenskyy
Illustrative photo

Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps and has submitted its proposals to the American side "to bring the war to an end as soon as possible." President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this after speaking with U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, UNN reports. 

Details

Zelenskyy noted that today there was also a substantive meeting in Brussels involving our team, the United States, the EU, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and representatives of the global business community on post-war reconstruction. Tomorrow, there will also be a meeting in Brussels on security guarantees for Ukraine. 

"The pace of the negotiations needs to be as intensive as possible in order to end this war as soon as possible. Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps, our proposals are clear, and we have submitted our proposals to the American side," Zelenskyy added.

The head of state emphasized that "there is no alternative to peace, and post-war security guarantees must be truly ironclad." 

We remind you 

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported that two important meetings with partners were held in Brussels—on the Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and financing for 2027; tomorrow, work will continue on security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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