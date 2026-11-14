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Millions found buried in a forest in Hungary: corruption during Orbán’s rule under investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The money was found in forests, warehouses, and homes during anti-corruption searches. The former minister is suspected of taking bribes totaling more than $37.2 million.

Millions found buried in a forest in Hungary: corruption during Orbán’s rule under investigation

In Hungary, law enforcement officers discovered and seized approximately $19.5 million in cash as part of a large-scale anti-corruption investigation into former Minister of National Development Miklós Seszták, who served in the government of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. UNN reports this, citing the Associated Press and Reuters.

The money was found buried in forests and hidden in outbuildings, warehouses, and residential buildings.

Details

According to Hungary’s National Asset Recovery and Protection Office, large-scale searches continued for two days, on November 12 and 13, in Budapest and three regions of the country.

During the investigative operations, law enforcement officers discovered substantial amounts of cash stored in specially prepared hiding places. Some of the money had been buried directly in woodland areas, while the rest had been concealed in agricultural buildings, storage facilities, and residential properties. Investigators also discovered expensive safes installed in remote locations. According to official data, the total amount of funds seized was:

  • 5 billion 71 million 632 thousand Hungarian forints;
    • 2 million 658 thousand 350 euros;
      • 1 million 257 thousand 100 U.S. dollars.

        Converted into dollars, the total value of the cash discovered amounts to approximately $19.5 million.

        The seized funds were transferred to the State Treasury of Hungary. As Finance Minister András Kármán reported, counting the money required eight hours of continuous work by 12 Treasury employees, who used five special banknote-counting machines.

        The anti-corruption agency also released video recordings of the investigative operations. The footage shows large stacks of bundled banknotes, as well as law enforcement officers digging up the ground at night in a wooded area.

        What the former minister is suspected of

        The seizure of the money took place as part of criminal proceedings against Miklós Seszták, who served as Hungary’s Minister of National Development from 2014 to 2018 in Viktor Orbán’s government. Investigators suspect the former senior official of receiving bribes and illegal payments totaling more than $37.2 million.

        According to law enforcement, the corruption schemes may have been connected to the procurement of vehicles for Hungary’s state-owned bus company, as well as the implementation of state construction projects. In particular, the suspected purchase of used buses at artificially inflated prices is being investigated. Law enforcement officers are examining whether officials involved in concluding the relevant contracts received illegal financial benefits.

        Seszták was taken into custody at the end of September 2026. The former minister denies involvement in illegal activity. His lawyer, Gábor Papp, did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the latest search results.

        Reaction from the Prime Minister of Hungary

        Hungary’s incumbent Prime Minister Péter Magyar called the discovery of the hidden millions an important result of the anti-corruption campaign that his government launched after coming to power. According to the head of government, the scale of the funds seized indicates the need for further investigation into possible abuses of state resources under the previous government.

        Magyar sharply criticized the former ruling coalition of Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People’s Party, led by Orbán.

        "This officially means the end of the Fidesz–KDNP mafia!" the prime minister said.

        In another social media post, Magyar called Orbán the head of a mafia structure and his party a criminal organization.

        Large-scale anti-corruption campaign after the change of government

        The current investigation has become part of a broader campaign to examine the activities of officials who held senior government positions during Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule.

        In April 2026, the center-right, pro-European Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, won a convincing victory in the parliamentary elections, ending Orbán’s long period in power. One of Magyar’s key campaign promises was to investigate alleged corruption, recover unlawfully appropriated state assets, and bring to justice officials involved in possible financial abuses. To this end, the new government established the National Office for the Recovery and Protection of Assets. The agency was granted broad powers to investigate corruption offenses and recover state funds.

        The anti-corruption campaign, which Magyar called Operation "Purgatory," has already ensnared a number of former senior officials. In particular, as part of a separate investigation, former Governor of the National Bank of Hungary György Matolcsy was taken into custody. Investigators are examining the possible improper use of assets belonging to a central-bank foundation that had previously received state property worth 288 billion forints, or approximately $818 million.

        In addition, other former officials from the Orbán era are in custody. They deny the corruption charges. In early November, law enforcement officers also detained the former prime minister’s younger brother, Áron Orbán, as part of a separate case concerning alleged human trafficking and influence peddling.

        What Viktor Orbán himself says

        Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not directly comment on the latest seizure of nearly $20 million.

        At the same time, he has repeatedly said that investigations into members of his political circle are politically motivated. Orbán accuses the current authorities of using law enforcement agencies to persecute opponents and remove him from the country’s political life. In his view, the detention of former officials is part of a campaign of political pressure.

        Despite these statements, Magyar’s government continues to investigate possible corruption schemes related to public procurement, construction, and the management of budgetary resources.

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        Oleksandra Vasylenko

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