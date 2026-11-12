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Orbán’s brother remanded in custody for a month in visa scheme case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2904 views

A Budapest court remanded Áron Orbán and his accomplice in custody for a month. They are suspected of helping hundreds of Vietnamese nationals obtain visas.

Orbán’s brother remanded in custody for a month in visa scheme case

A court in Budapest has ruled to remand former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's brother, Áron, and his accomplice in custody for one month in a case concerning possible involvement in a visa scheme. Telex reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the court decided to place another person involved in the case under judicial supervision for a period of four months. He was prohibited from leaving the country and ordered to wear an electronic ankle bracelet. The fourth suspect will remain at liberty during the investigation.

Áron Orbán's lawyer said that her client had given evidence in the case. She believes that there is insufficient evidence to substantiate the suspicion and remand him in custody.

It is absurd to claim that there is a risk of flight, hiding, pressuring witnesses, or even destroying evidence in a situation where he himself contacted the authorities in writing and offered everything: his presence and the provision of evidence in the case

- the lawyer said.

It is stated that on the morning of November 11, Áron Orbán and the other persons involved were taken in separate police vans to the Central District Court of Buda. Orbán's partner hid her face with her coat, while the former prime minister's younger brother did not try to hide from journalists, although he did not answer questions.

The Budapest Prosecutor General's Office initiated the suspects' detention because of the particular seriousness of the crime and the severe punishment prescribed if guilt is proven — from five to ten years' imprisonment — as well as because the suspects have extensive connections abroad.

After the hearing at which the decision on the preventive measure was made, a spokesperson for the Budapest Metropolitan Court said that the court had decided to remand two suspects in custody because of the risk of obstructing investigative actions and influencing the evidence.

Background

According to the investigation, in 2024 Áron Orbán, together with accomplices, helped Vietnamese citizens enter Western Europe through Hungary. They allegedly assisted in arranging visas at Hungarian diplomatic missions and charged applicants a "processing fee," dividing the proceeds among themselves.

According to law enforcement officials, Orbán and his accomplices may have provided such assistance to more than a hundred Vietnamese citizens.

Orbán may have been a KGB informant, and his reports are likely lying in Moscow - investigation06.11.26, 12:27 • 8709 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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