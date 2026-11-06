$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
09:24 AM • 6760 views
Kyiv and four regions switched to emergency power cuts — how many hours without electricityPhoto
07:24 AM • 16530 views
More than 40 pilot whales washed ashore and died in New Zealand
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 25726 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 26864 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 27586 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
05:44 AM • 17346 views
J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News
November 5, 10:23 PM • 34695 views
Trump announced a major deal that could encompass not only Ukraine, but all of Europe
November 5, 08:18 PM • 36056 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
November 5, 07:33 PM • 27666 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
November 5, 07:18 PM • 43564 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — KoretskyiPhotoNovember 6, 01:18 AM • 22478 views
I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on IranNovember 6, 01:49 AM • 15342 views
A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snowPhoto04:57 AM • 16692 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 16646 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhoto07:40 AM • 12005 views
Publications
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 25719 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 26857 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 27578 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 43559 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 35433 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony Hopkins08:17 AM • 10568 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhoto07:40 AM • 12155 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 16806 views
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novelNovember 5, 08:32 PM • 27554 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar StoneNovember 5, 05:31 PM • 24203 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Social network
BFM TV
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Orbán may have been a KGB informant, and his reports are likely lying in Moscow - investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Former Prime Minister Miklós Németh spoke of three handwritten reports for the intelligence services of the Hungarian People's Republic, allegedly signed by Orbán.

Orbán may have been a KGB informant, and his reports are likely lying in Moscow - investigation

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who held the position in 1998–2002 and 2010–2026, was likely an informant for the intelligence services of the communist Hungarian People's Republic in his younger years. His reports on fellow servicemen are likely held in the archives of the former KGB of the USSR in Moscow. This is stated in an investigation by Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi, UNN reports.

Details

The journalist cites testimony from Miklós Németh, Hungary's prime minister from 1988 to 1990. In a statement dated March 30, 2026, Németh recalls a meeting that took place shortly before the first free parliamentary elections in March 1990. According to him, Ferenc Kárpáti, the defense minister at the time, handed him three original, handwritten and signed intelligence reports that were purportedly authored by Orbán.

Németh states that the reports contained Orbán's observations about his fellow servicemen while he was serving in the army between 1981 and 1983. In particular, they concerned their behavior, as well as their political, sexual and religious beliefs.

However, Németh also clearly states that he had no opportunity to verify the identity of the author or the authenticity of the handwriting and signature, although he believed he recognized them. He returned the documents to Ferenc Kárpáti but did not keep any copies.

The documents later disappeared, and their whereabouts are currently unknown. At the same time, Orbán's camp called the information published by the journalist fake.

Additionally

Several days ago, Hungary opened access to the archives of the special services from the communist era to the public. As the BBC notes, according to the new Hungarian government headed by Péter Magyar, opening the archives will help Hungarian society overcome the trauma caused by 45 years of communist rule.

We remind you

The Hungarian Parliament approved amendments to the country's constitution that prohibit the prime minister from remaining at the head of the government for more than eight years. This effectively prohibits Viktor Orbán from leading the country's government again.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Laws
Hungary