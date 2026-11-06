Orbán may have been a KGB informant, and his reports are likely lying in Moscow - investigation

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who held the position in 1998–2002 and 2010–2026, was likely an informant for the intelligence services of the communist Hungarian People's Republic in his younger years. His reports on fellow servicemen are likely held in the archives of the former KGB of the USSR in Moscow. This is stated in an investigation by Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi, UNN reports.

Details

The journalist cites testimony from Miklós Németh, Hungary's prime minister from 1988 to 1990. In a statement dated March 30, 2026, Németh recalls a meeting that took place shortly before the first free parliamentary elections in March 1990. According to him, Ferenc Kárpáti, the defense minister at the time, handed him three original, handwritten and signed intelligence reports that were purportedly authored by Orbán.

Németh states that the reports contained Orbán's observations about his fellow servicemen while he was serving in the army between 1981 and 1983. In particular, they concerned their behavior, as well as their political, sexual and religious beliefs.

However, Németh also clearly states that he had no opportunity to verify the identity of the author or the authenticity of the handwriting and signature, although he believed he recognized them. He returned the documents to Ferenc Kárpáti but did not keep any copies.

The documents later disappeared, and their whereabouts are currently unknown. At the same time, Orbán's camp called the information published by the journalist fake.

Additionally

Several days ago, Hungary opened access to the archives of the special services from the communist era to the public. As the BBC notes, according to the new Hungarian government headed by Péter Magyar, opening the archives will help Hungarian society overcome the trauma caused by 45 years of communist rule.

We remind you

The Hungarian Parliament approved amendments to the country's constitution that prohibit the prime minister from remaining at the head of the government for more than eight years. This effectively prohibits Viktor Orbán from leading the country's government again.