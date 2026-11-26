Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP

Heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and high tides swept across the U.S. East and West Coasts, causing transportation chaos and the cancellation of at least two large Thanksgiving holiday parades, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

On the East Coast, Philadelphia authorities decided to remove the Thanksgiving parade from the city’s streets; instead, the event will be held as an "alternative television event."

In New York, the Macy’s parade, known for its giant inflatable figures, was postponed until Saturday. According to preliminary estimates, refilling the figures with helium will cost $1.7 million.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in several regions of the state due to severe weather conditions.

"I urge everyone to be prepared, remain vigilant, follow the news and stay cautious," she said.

In an address to travelers, the mayor of New York advised them to "allow extra time for travel and be very careful. Set out earlier and be prepared for the possibility that you may be delayed on the road longer than planned. No destination is worth risking your safety for."

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In New Jersey, Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across the entire state. She urged residents to "avoid traveling on roads after the storm begins and strictly follow all instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders."

In Atlantic City, residents of flood-prone neighborhoods were strongly urged to evacuate voluntarily.

"It is better to be safe than sorry. This looks more like a tropical storm than a typical nor’easter," Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

On the West Coast, strong winds and unusually high tides caused flooding in populated areas, prompted the issuance of flood warnings and destroyed part of a municipal pier in Pacifica Beach, California.

Authorities warned local residents that "debris from structures or trash may end up in the water or on the shore. If you see such objects, do not touch them, but report them to the appropriate authorities."

North of San Francisco, Marin County authorities issued a possible evacuation warning for residents of coastal areas in Stinson Beach. High waves expected during the day could cause water and debris to reach roads and residential buildings, it was reported.

The U.S. National Weather Service forecasts that the storm will affect air travel at airports in the eastern part of the country from Thanksgiving through Friday morning. Adverse aviation conditions include reduced visibility, increased turbulence, strong winds and aircraft icing.

FlightAware reported 596 delays within, into or out of the United States on Thursday and 844 cancellations. More than 6,000 flights were delayed on Wednesday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said coastal storms would pose a challenge to holiday travel. "If you are flying, don’t rush to the airport and stay in touch with your airline for the latest updates," he wrote in a post on X.

Duffy said he understood and sympathized with "the inconvenience that any loss of time causes travelers who understandably want to be with their families, but our top priority will always be your safety."

Winter storm warnings and watches were also issued for some areas of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 13 inches of snow expected around St. Louis by Thursday afternoon.

South Florida will face another day of persistent rain, flooding and possible tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service in Miami, areas around Miami are expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, while some areas could receive 5 to 6 inches.

A tornado touched down in Boynton Gardens in Palm Beach County, 25 miles north of Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump is celebrating the holiday.

On the other hand, by Sunday evening, high pressure will develop over the central/southern Rocky Mountains, while clear skies and light winds will trigger frost warnings across southern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona. A frost warning is also in effect for parts of western Texas.