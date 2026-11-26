The band Spokusy will not participate in the national selection for "Eurovision 2027" due to the unethical behavior and statements of its co-founder, guitarist, and co-author of the song, Ihor Cherepanov. The decision was made by the National Selection Organizing Committee at an extraordinary meeting on November 26, UNN reports, citing Suspilne.

Details

Before approving the longlist, the Organizing Committee checks all performers for reputational risks. At the time of the check, there was no information about a member of the band Spokusy communicating with minors in a manner showing signs of grooming. After this information was made public, an extraordinary meeting of the Organizing Committee was convened.

Suspilne categorically condemns relationships, grooming, and any sexual communication with minors. The band Spokusy has been disqualified for violating Clause 4.6 of the Rules of the National Selection for participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 — the absence, both during participation in the selection and in the past, of unethical behavior or statements by a participant.

Following these changes, 17 participants will continue in the 2027 National Selection. The finalists of the National Selection will be chosen in the near future.

At the National Selection final, which will take place in February 2027, at least 7 performers will participate. As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection will be determined by the votes of the jury and the viewers.

Context

Earlier, the media reported that Ihor Cherepanov, the guitarist of the band Spokusy and artistic director of the "Teplyi Lampovyi" nightclub, had been accused of sexually harassing minors. The information was made public by creative project author Yuliia Mantykora. At the same time, the musician denies all the allegations.