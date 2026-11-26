France and Germany are seeking to protect the EU’s next seven-year budget from a possible presidency of Marine Le Pen after the leader of France’s far-right forces threatened to derail the deal if she comes to power. The Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Le Pen, who leads opinion polls ahead of France’s spring presidential election, said she would halve the country’s net contribution to the EU budget and stop funding Ukraine. According to a source close to her, she also indicated that she might refuse to ratify the EU budget deal.

According to two officials familiar with the negotiations, the French government has requested €35 billion in additional EU agricultural subsidies in the bloc’s budget starting in 2028. The demand is intended to maximize the benefits for France and make it more difficult for Le Pen to criticize the deal if she wins the election, they said.

Germany, for its part, wants to enshrine future funding for Ukraine in the EU budget law, seeking to ensure that France or any other member state cannot veto additional support for Ukraine. Germany’s demand is intended to make support for Ukraine "invulnerable to Le Pen," one of the officials said.

"She hangs over every document on our desks," said a senior EU diplomat involved in the budget negotiations. A second EU diplomat said that ensuring the budget deal could not be dismantled was a constant issue during the negotiations.

Le Pen’s ability to carry out her threats regarding the EU budget may depend in part on whether the National Rally wins a parliamentary majority, but the threat itself is troubling other capitals.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, November 26–27, will hold the first discussion of the budget proposals, seeking to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

EU summit begins in Brussels: leaders to debate the budget and a loan to Ukraine

After the EU budget is agreed by the leaders, the member states will negotiate with the European Parliament, which must consent to the deal and adopt a number of laws. Only then will EU countries be able to begin the ratification process, which in many countries, including France, requires a parliamentary vote.

The French parliament will go into recess at the end of February, meaning that the process is unlikely to be completed with ratification before the April presidential election, officials said.

The French demand for €35 billion in additional agricultural subsidies will be taken from the remainder of the budget, which is spent on priority areas including regional development, migration and social programs.

"We want the allocated amount to allow us to maintain the current level" of agricultural subsidies received by France, a representative of the Élysée Palace said.

However, some countries fear giving in to French demands, suspecting that they may be exaggerating the consequences of a far-right president coming to power. "The French are trying to profit by threatening us with a Le Pen government," an EU diplomat said.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has directly linked approval of the EU budget to securing long-term funding for Ukraine. Germany, which accounts for approximately a quarter of EU spending, will not sign off on the budget unless the member states agree to include support for Ukraine in the bloc’s "own resources" legislation, which would allow future funding increases to be approved by a majority vote rather than unanimously.

Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have already opposed further funding for Ukraine. However, all four countries are net recipients of EU funds and have an interest in preserving the existing level of spending.

The European Commission initially proposed €100 billion in support for Ukraine over seven years, but this amount is widely considered insufficient. Berlin wants to ensure that additional funding can be approved by a majority of member states rather than by the current consensus of all 27 EU countries.

Member states must also agree on how to cover more than €50 billion in interest costs on the EU’s outstanding debt related to aid for Ukraine. Senior EU officials want these costs to be covered in addition to the proposed €100 billion, while Hungary and three other countries have already said they oppose any further funding for Ukraine.