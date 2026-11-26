A study of human remains approximately 2,500 years old showed that in the ancient Greek colony of Himera in Sicily, infants began receiving solid food as early as 3 months of age, while breastfeeding continued until almost the age of 4. Phys.org reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Scientists from the University of Georgia analyzed the carbon and nitrogen isotope content in the bones of 27 adult women and 58 children. This made it possible to determine the approximate duration of breastfeeding and the specifics of the transition to plant-based foods.

Researchers previously identified similar child-feeding traditions in Apollonia Pontica, an ancient Greek colony on the Black Sea coast.

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Interestingly, despite the ethnic diversity of Himera’s population, which consisted of Greeks, Sicilians, and Phoenicians, all the children studied were likely raised according to Greek dietary traditions.

Did prolonged breastfeeding help children survive?

According to researcher Lori Reitsema, breastfeeding increased infants’ chances of survival, especially in conditions of limited access to clean drinking water.

However, the scientists noted that the remains studied belonged to children who had died at an early age. Therefore, the dietary patterns identified do not necessarily indicate the effectiveness of this practice.

Further study of the remains of Himera’s inhabitants who survived into adulthood may help determine whether their childhood diets differed.

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