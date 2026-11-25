The early booking season for summer 2027 tours has already begun in Ukraine. Tour operators are offering travelers the opportunity to decide on their holiday destination in advance, book a hotel, and pay only part of the cost of their future trip. However, purchasing a tour six months before a vacation does not always guarantee savings and, in some cases, may result in additional financial expenses.

Tourist agent and tourism expert Natalia Verbytska explained who should plan their summer vacation now, which hotels and room categories are booked first, when one can expect "last-minute" tours, and what risks should be taken into account before making a prepayment, UNN reports.

Early booking of tours for summer 2027: when you can save and when it is better to wait

Despite the uncertainty, Ukrainians continue to plan trips abroad, including family holidays by the sea. One of the main questions concerning people is choosing the optimal time to purchase a tour: whether to take advantage of early booking offers in the autumn and winter or postpone the decision until spring or the beginning of the tourist season.

According to Verbytska, there is no universal answer to this question. The advisability of early booking depends on the destination, travel period, family composition, hotel requirements, and travelers’ willingness to change their plans. The travel agent herself says she does not support calls to urgently purchase tours out of fear that all attractive offers will disappear closer to summer. However, in certain cases, booking in advance really does make it possible to obtain the desired standard of vacation at a more affordable price.

Early booking: why it is not only about discounts

One of the main advantages of early booking is not so much the opportunity to receive a discount as access to a wider choice of hotels, room categories, and travel dates. At the beginning of sales, tourists can choose among different resorts, meal plans, room categories, and accommodation conditions. As hotels fill up, the number of available options decreases. At the same time, even if tour operators lower prices for certain destinations closer to summer, a specific hotel or the required room category may already be unavailable.

Therefore, savings from early booking may consist both in a lower tour price and in avoiding the need to overpay for a more expensive room category or agree to a less comfortable accommodation option.

Mallorca and Greece: which hotels should be booked in advance

First and foremost, early booking should be considered by tourists who have already decided on a specific resort, hotel chain, or service level. As an example, Verbytska cites the Spanish island of Mallorca, where, in her observation, hotels of the international Iberostar chain are in high demand, as are properties in popular resort areas: Palmanova, Peguera, Playa de Palma, and Alcudia.

If tourists care about a specific bay, a sandy beach, convenient access to the sea, developed infrastructure, or a certain level of service, postponing the booking until the start of the season may be disadvantageous.

Closer to summer, only more expensive room categories or offers that do not fully meet travelers’ initial requirements may remain available at popular hotels. This is especially true for families with children, for whom the hotel’s location, beach characteristics, and access to the necessary infrastructure often have fundamental importance.

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Premium holidays: why the most affordable rooms sell out first

The expert draws particular attention to the specifics of booking hotels in the premium segment. For example, at Ikos hotels in Corfu and Halkidiki, as well as at the Sani Resort complex, the basic room categories may be booked first, allowing guests to access the infrastructure and services of an expensive hotel at a relatively lower price.

Closer to the season, only higher categories or options with a sea view remain available—and the final tour price rises several times - Verbytska notes.

In this case, the trip may become more expensive due to several factors at once: a seasonal increase in rates and the fact that tourists may have to book a higher-category room. For example, instead of a standard room, travelers may be forced to choose a superior room, an apartment, a suite, or an option with a sea view, even if they had not initially planned to spend extra money on these benefits. Therefore, for tourists who want to stay at a specific premium-segment hotel but have a limited budget, booking early may be especially relevant.

July, August, and September: when you should not count on “hot” deals

Another crucial factor when buying a tour in advance is the period of the future vacation.

According to the travel agent, those planning to vacation during the most sought-after periods should book tours in advance: in July, August, and the first half of September. During these months, demand for quality hotels, especially in popular Mediterranean resort regions, remains high. Accordingly, tourists planning to travel during the summer school holidays or those with limited flexibility in choosing vacation dates may find it more difficult to find an optimal offer at the last minute.

“This is when ‘hot’ prices for good hotels offering a favorable price-to-quality ratio are almost unheard of - the expert explains.

At the same time, the emergence of attractive offers during the high season cannot be ruled out. However, tourists need to be prepared for a limited choice of hotels, departure dates, and accommodation conditions. The strategy of waiting may be especially risky for those who have already agreed on their vacation dates at work and have no opportunity to postpone their trip to another period.

Family vacations: why families with children should plan their trips in winter

Early booking is also particularly important for families with two or three children and for large groups. While finding a standard room for two adults is relatively easy, the number of spacious family rooms in hotels is usually limited. These include, in particular:

Family Room;

two-room suites;

rooms with separate bedrooms for adults and children;

connecting rooms with shared interior doors;

apartments for large families;

accommodation options for two adults with two or three children.

According to Verbytska, in popular hotels, such offers for the summer season are often booked as early as winter. A lack of the required family room for a long-selected vacation date that coincides with the children's school holidays may force tourists to choose two separate rooms, more expensive apartments, or even change hotels altogether. For large families, this will almost always result in a significant increase in the overall travel budget.

A similar situation arises when several families or a large group of friends want to vacation at the same hotel at the same time. The closer it gets to the season, the more difficult it may be to find a sufficient number of rooms for the same dates.

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When you do not need to rush to book a tour

Natalia Verbytska explains that travelers planning vacations outside the period of peak demand can postpone purchasing a tour. This includes vacations in May, the first half of June, late September, and October. The exception — public holidays and periods of increased demand in individual countries. At the beginning and end of the tourist season, travelers who do not have strict hotel requirements can afford to monitor prices for longer and compare offers.

In addition, tourists looking for a simple three-star hotel without being tied to a specific resort, hotel chain, or beachfront location do not necessarily need to rush to book. In such cases, the ability to change dates, destinations, and accommodation conditions makes it possible to take advantage of attractive offers if they appear closer to the start of the vacation.

However, tourists planning a trip during the shoulder season should also take into account the climatic characteristics of the specific region, sea-water temperatures, and the seasonal operation of tourist infrastructure.

How much you need to pay for a tour for summer 2027 right now

One of the financial advantages of booking early is the opportunity to spread the cost of a future trip over several months. Verbytska says that some tour operators offer bookings with a minimal deposit, which may range from UAH 1,000 to 10% of the total tour cost. Tourists can pay the remaining amount before the planned travel date according to an agreed payment schedule. This mechanism makes it possible to avoid immediately taking a significant sum from the family budget and to gradually save money for a holiday.

However, a low initial deposit does not mean that a tourist's financial liability in the event of cancelling the trip will be limited to that amount alone. The amount of any possible penalties, the deadline for final payment and the procedure for refunds are determined by the terms of the specific contract.

Can a tour be cancelled and the money refunded?

Another advantage of some early-booking programmes is the possibility of cancelling a trip without significant financial losses.

A tourism expert explains that some hotels and rates provide for penalty-free cancellation of a booking 14–21 days before the scheduled departure. Under such conditions, tourists can book their desired holiday in advance while retaining some flexibility in the event of changing circumstances. However, Verbytska emphasises that favourable cancellation terms do not apply to all early-booking offers: some hotels may impose strict restrictions on changing dates, room categories or tourists' personal details.

In addition, the cancellation terms for accommodation and air travel may differ. Even if the hotel agrees to refund the money, the cost of air tickets or other components of the travel package may not be reimbursed. That is why, before booking, it is necessary to clarify the cancellation rules for the entire tour.

Exchange rate: why early booking does not always lock in the final price

One of the key financial risks for Ukrainian tourists remains the currency linkage of the cost of trips abroad. Even if the tour price is stated in hryvnias at the time of booking, its cost may be linked to the euro or the US dollar. In that case, subsequent payments may be made at the current exchange rate on the day of payment.

For example, if a tourist booked a trip costing €2,000 and paid only 10%, the remaining amount would be €1,800. If the exchange rate used by the tour operator to calculate payments rises by UAH 5 per euro by the time of final settlement, the hryvnia cost of the unpaid balance will increase by UAH 9,000.

As we can see, even if the tour's cost in foreign currency remains unchanged, the total expenses of a Ukrainian family may increase. Therefore, before booking, tourists should find out:

in which currency the tour price is fixed;

what exchange rate is used for payments;

whether the unpaid portion of the cost is recalculated;

whether the contract terms allow the hryvnia price to be fixed through full payment;

what financial obligations arise if the tour is cancelled.

Non-refundable air tickets and penalties: when savings can turn into losses

A separate risk for tourists is booking travel packages formed on the basis of scheduled flights. Nataliia Verbytska explains that in such cases, air tickets are often issued at fares that do not provide for a full refund. This means that if the trip is cancelled, a tourist may lose part of the money paid even if the hotel booking has favourable cancellation terms.

Changing departure dates or passengers' personal details may also be difficult or expensive. In addition, early-booking terms at some hotels may provide for penalties for:

cancelling the trip;

rescheduling the holiday dates;

changing the number of tourists;

replacing one of the travellers;

changing the room category;

missing payment deadlines.

Therefore, for tourists who are uncertain about their plans for summer 2027, it is especially important to assess potential financial losses if circumstances change.

Airlines may change their schedules: what Ukrainians need to take into account

Another nuance of early booking is the possibility of adjustments to flight programs. Although the schedule of charter flights is prepared in advance, airlines may change the departure time or date closer to the start of the tourist season.

For Ukrainian tourists planning to depart from airports in neighboring countries, this is particularly important. A change in the flight schedule may make it necessary to adjust train and bus tickets, transfers to the airport, transit hotel bookings, the time needed to cross the state border, and the overall duration of the trip.

Therefore, when planning a vacation, it is worth allowing extra time between different modes of transport and, where possible, choosing flexible booking conditions for additional services. The cost of getting to the airport, accommodation during transit, and other logistical expenses should also be included in the overall vacation budget.

How to choose a hotel without ruining your vacation

According to Natalia Verbytska, one of the most important principles of trip planning is choosing a vacation that matches the individual needs of the travelers.

You should choose not a specific heavily advertised hotel, but a vacation suited to your personality and habits - the travel agent emphasizes.

After all, even an expensive hotel with high ratings and positive reviews may not meet the expectations of a particular traveler. For example, tourists who have difficulty tolerating heat should consider whether the hotel grounds have greenery and shaded areas. Those who enjoy active vacations should pay attention to the availability of restaurants, shops, excursions, and entertainment outside the hotel complex. Travelers seeking peace and solitude may be disappointed by staying in a large family hotel with an active entertainment program.

Therefore, when choosing a vacation destination, tourists are advised to consider:

the resort's climatic characteristics;

the type of beach and entry into the sea;

the distance from the hotel to the coast;

the availability of greenery;

the noise level and intensity of entertainment programs;

facilities for children;

the dining concept;

the availability of public transport;

the distance from the airport;

opportunities for independent travel and excursions.

Expert Natalia Verbytska warns that, in this case, choosing the right vacation format may require revising the initial budget. This does not necessarily mean increasing expenses: a less expensive hotel may better suit a tourist's needs than a popular premium resort.

Early booking or a "last-minute" tour: which is more advantageous

The decision about when to buy a tour depends on how ready the tourist is to make compromises. At the same time, neither strategy guarantees the lowest price. Early booking reduces the risk of the preferred hotel being unavailable, while waiting may be justified for tourists who are ready to make decisions promptly and change their travel destination.

Which destinations to consider for a summer vacation in 2027

Among the destinations on which Verbytska plans to focus when preparing reviews of the 2027 summer tourist season are:

Greece — Crete, Corfu, and Halkidiki;

Spain — Mallorca;

Turkey — the Aegean coast;

Croatia;

Montenegro;

Albania.

These destinations offer various vacation formats: from large hotel complexes with well-developed family facilities to small resort towns, apartments, and independent travel.

What Ukrainians should check before buying a tour for summer 2027

Before paying a deposit for a future vacation, tourists should obtain comprehensive information about the travel conditions and financial obligations.

In particular, it is necessary to clarify:

the full cost of the travel package and the list of included services;

the currency in which the tour price is fixed;

the amount of the initial payment and the schedule of subsequent payments;

the conditions for canceling the booking without a penalty;

the amount of penalties depending on the date of cancellation of the trip;

the possibility of changing the vacation dates or the composition of the group;

the conditions for refunding air tickets;

the possibility of changing the flight program;

the insurance conditions and the list of insured events;

additional expenses for transfers, baggage, and travel to the airport;

the procedure for refunding money if the tour operator cancels the tour;

whether the booked room category meets the family’s needs.

Particular attention should be paid to the written terms of the contract, and one should not rely on promotional offers or verbal promises regarding the possibility of getting a refund.

Plan a vacation or wait: what the expert advises

Natalia Verbytska notes that she understands Ukrainians’ concerns about long-term planning amid uncertainty. However, based on her observations, despite the challenging circumstances, Ukrainians continue to organize family trips, vacations with children, and journeys abroad.

And those who thoughtfully plan their vacation in winter ultimately stay in better hotels and pay much more reasonable prices than those who buy in the last week from whatever is left - the travel agent notes.

Therefore, early booking for summer 2027 may be advisable primarily for families with children, tourists with fixed vacation dates, and those who have specific hotel requirements or plan to travel during the high season. Meanwhile, travelers who are willing to change their destination, dates, and accommodation conditions can postpone purchasing a tour and monitor offers closer to summer.

We would like to remind you

Expert Yuliia Veselovska named the best autumn routes across Ukraine—from the Carpathians and Zakarpattia to Podillia and Zhytomyr region. Tour prices start at 850 hryvnias.