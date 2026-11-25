On November 25, the global campaign "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" begins worldwide under the auspices of the UN, and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed; Systems Engineer Day also takes place.

According to the church calendar under the new style, the Hieromartyr Clement, Pope of Rome, and the Hieromartyr Peter are commemorated, while under the old style, Saint John the Merciful is remembered, UNN writes.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

An official UN international observance proclaimed by the General Assembly on December 17, 1999. The date was chosen to commemorate the brutal political assassination on November 25, 1960, in the Dominican Republic of the three Mirabal sisters on the orders of dictator Rafael Trujillo.

The event launches the annual global campaign "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" and calls on governments, law enforcement agencies, and civil society to combat domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and discrimination against women.

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Systems Engineer Day

A professional technology observance established in 2019 at the initiative of technology companies and engineering associations to mark the conclusion of National Conference on Systems Engineering Week.

The event honors specialists who design, integrate, and support complex interdisciplinary systems—from aerospace, defense complexes, and energy networks to high-load IT infrastructure—ensuring their reliability, security, and uninterrupted operation.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the Hieromartyr Clement, Pope of Rome—one of the Seventy Apostles, a disciple of Saint Peter the Apostle, the fourth Bishop of Rome, and one of the earliest Christian writers.

For preaching Christianity, Emperor Trajan exiled him to hard labor in the Inkerman quarries near Chersonesus Taurica, modern-day Crimea, where the saint converted thousands of people to the faith and suffered martyrdom around 101.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint John the Merciful, Patriarch of Alexandria—a hierarch renowned for his boundless assistance to beggars, orphans, prisoners, and refugees.

This day also commemorates Venerable Nilus the Faster of Sinai—a disciple of Saint John Chrysostom who left a secular career in Constantinople and devoted his life to strict asceticism and theological works on Mount Sinai.

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