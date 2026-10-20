"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region during the night of Tuesday, October 20. This was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a church in Shepetivka district was damaged during the attack.

The building's facade, windows, and bell tower were damaged. No information about fatalities or injuries had been reported - Tiurin wrote.

He added that an air raid alert was still ongoing in the region and urged residents to remain in shelters or other safe places until the all-clear was given.

We remind you

The Russian army attacked Khmelnytskyi on the evening of Monday, October 19. An enterprise and a private house were damaged. Two women were killed in the strike, one of them aged 100.

The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in Khmelnytskyi