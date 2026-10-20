"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of October 20, Russian forces attacked the Khmelnytskyi region and damaged a church. No deaths or injuries were reported.
The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region during the night of Tuesday, October 20. This was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, a church in Shepetivka district was damaged during the attack.
The building's facade, windows, and bell tower were damaged. No information about fatalities or injuries had been reported
He added that an air raid alert was still ongoing in the region and urged residents to remain in shelters or other safe places until the all-clear was given.
We remind you
The Russian army attacked Khmelnytskyi on the evening of Monday, October 19. An enterprise and a private house were damaged. Two women were killed in the strike, one of them aged 100.
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