Photo: www.dohainstitute.org

U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have discussed in closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past several months the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia. The Wall Street Journal reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Washington is considering two options for ending the war. The first envisages the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the part of Donbas controlled by Kyiv in exchange for full NATO membership. The second envisages a cessation of hostilities along the current front line and the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine by the United States and European allies without joining the alliance.

At the same time, in an unofficial document circulated after the talks in Abu Dhabi and cited by the WSJ, Moscow demanded that the provision on Ukraine’s course toward NATO membership be removed from the Constitution of Ukraine.

At the same time, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that any forms of Ukraine’s “quasi-membership” in NATO as part of security guarantees are unacceptable to Moscow.

Additionally

Earlier, U.S. envoy Jared Kushner stated that U.S. President Donald Trump was open to providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO’s mutual-defense provision, but emphasized that Washington must also protect its own interests.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was not sure partner countries shared a common understanding of Article 5 of NATO as Ukraine understands it.