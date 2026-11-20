In the U.S. state of Texas, the execution of convicted murderer Reynaldo Dennes lasted more than an hour due to difficulties administering the lethal injection. The man repeatedly groaned, complained of severe pain, and begged God to end his suffering. Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

The execution was carried out on November 19 at a correctional facility in the city of Huntsville. Prison staff were unable for a long time to find suitable veins for administering pentobarbital, the drug used to carry out death sentences.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the needles were eventually placed in the convict's left leg and the left side of his neck.

As soon as the procedure began, Dennes started screaming loudly, complaining of convulsions, and asking God to take his life.

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According to eyewitness accounts, the man repeatedly asked for the pain to stop, and later began breathing heavily and making raspy sounds.

The entire procedure lasted 63 minutes. At 7:08 p.m. local time, a doctor officially pronounced Dennes dead.

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At the same time, representatives of the Texas prison system said that all necessary procedures had been followed. Prison spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez even suggested that the convict might have been exaggerating or feigning the pain, as he began complaining before the drug was administered.

Dennes was sentenced to death for the murder of diamond dealer Janos Shuksz, who was found with numerous injuries in an office in Houston in January 1996.

On the same day in Florida, another convict, 71-year-old Thomas Mitchell Overton, was executed. It was already the 20th execution in the state since the beginning of the year, a record figure.

According to AP, a total of 39 death sentences had been carried out in the United States by that point in 2026.

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