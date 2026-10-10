In the United States, Krista Pike, who survived two execution attempts, has been discharged from the hospital

In the United States, 50-year-old Krista Pike, who survived two unsuccessful attempts to execute her by lethal injection in Tennessee, was discharged from the hospital and returned to prison. The woman managed to recover from her critical condition, Finnish broadcaster Yle reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to her lawyers, Pike returned to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville, where she has spent more than 30 years. She continues to receive medical care, and her recovery was described by her defense attorneys as "medically unprecedented."

The execution was scheduled for September 30, but both attempts proved unsuccessful. Pike was administered two doses of pentobarbital, after which she was taken to the hospital unconscious and in critical condition. In early October, she regained consciousness and began speaking.

Lawyers are trying to prevent a second execution

Krista Pike was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of a classmate. She is believed to have become the first person in the United States to survive a lethal injection during the execution of a sentence.

Christa Pike is awake after failed execution - attorneys

The reasons for the failed execution remain unknown. Lawyers suggest that the drugs used were substandard. After the incident, Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned.

Governor Bill Lee ordered an investigation and postponed another scheduled execution. The court also ordered that all evidence related to the incident be preserved.

Meanwhile, Pike's lawyers are trying to block the reimplementation of the death sentence through the courts. Her further fate remains uncertain.

Botched execution of Christa Pike: judge orders Tennessee to preserve syringes and other evidence