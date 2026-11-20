Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking about the Russian missiles that fell in Poland, stated that "this is not a coincidence," noting that it was no accident that these objects fell near the site of military exercises by the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing RMF24.

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"We know for certain that we are dealing with Russian objects. This does not look like a coincidence. It seems that we are dealing with a deliberate provocation," Tusk said at a press conference, commenting on the objects that fell in eastern Poland on Friday, November 20.

The prime minister announced at a press conference that he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and "exchanged comments with a group of European leaders."

"I do not want to leave any room for interpretation. We know for certain that what fell on Polish soil originated from Russia. (...) We know for certain that we are dealing with Russian objects," the Polish prime minister said.

He added that this was not only his assessment, but also that of his foreign partners, including the NATO secretary general.

"This does not look like a coincidence," Tusk stressed.

"It seems that we are dealing with a deliberate provocation," he added. The Polish prime minister stated that "it was no accident that these objects fell near the site of military exercises by the forces of the \"Coalition of the Willing\", supported by Polish soldiers, in Nowa Dęba."

He stressed that since early morning he had been in constant contact with the military, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, as well as all the services. "We will inform you about all actions and circumstances related to these dramatic incidents," Tusk assured.

NATO Secretary General in Warsaw on Saturday

The Polish prime minister announced that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would be in Warsaw on Saturday, November 21. He added that this would be an opportunity to learn about the intentions of NATO command following another Russian provocation.

During the press conference, Tusk also said that on Friday he had spoken with the NATO secretary general about the violation of Polish airspace by Russian forces during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine.

"We are discussing how we will respond. And so as not to anticipate the facts, the NATO secretary general will be in Warsaw tomorrow; he will also be at your disposal, answer your questions, and use this opportunity to learn about the intentions of NATO command following this latest Russian provocation," the head of government told media representatives.

Rutte himself confirmed the conversation with Tusk on social media.

"Spoke with Donald Tusk about the serious violations of Polish airspace overnight. NATO aircraft were scrambled in response. We stand in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend. This incident is clearly dangerous – a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia's attacks, as well as its ongoing war. We continue to stand united as Allies and will continue to support Ukraine," the NATO secretary general stressed on X.

Tusk on Trump's comments

On Thursday, November 19, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Russian drones and "several small missiles" had in the past landed in Poland "by mistake." On Friday, Tusk was asked about the US president's comments at a press conference.

Tusk recalled that after similar incidents in the past, when Russian drones entered Polish airspace in September 2025 and in July this year, when a Russian cruise missile landed in the Lublin Voivodeship, the Polish side informed its allies of its assessment of these events.

He added that he understood the situation in which "an event occurs that requires a response, but our allies do not want to overreact; they do not want this response to trigger such a spiral." "I understand that, but, to put it mildly, I do not always agree with the American side's interpretation and assessment of these events," the Polish prime minister stressed.

Tusk stressed that in such cases the Polish side cooperates with the Americans. "They have access to the sites, to the wreckage of these objects, in order to form their own opinion," he noted.

"I think that in this particular case no one will try to pretend that this was an innocent workplace accident. We will certainly report very honestly on how it really happened, and not as it is convenient for someone," Tusk said.

He added that on Friday morning he had "quickly informed" the NATO Secretary General of Poland's preliminary findings, "in order to prevent any attempts to confuse the issue."

Poland reported that two Russian missiles and a drone had fallen on its territory