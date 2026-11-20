Illustrative photo

The Cabinet of Ministers established additional payments of UAH 10,000 per month for police officers and rescuers from January 1. UNN reports this, citing government resolutions.

Details

Government Resolution No. 1434 provides for establishing an additional remuneration of UAH 10,000 per month for rank-and-file and commanding personnel of the civil protection service for the duration of their service.

The resolution also provides for a mechanism to increase the payment; in particular, if the total amount of financial support together with the additional payment is less than 10 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (UAH 36,910), the payment will be increased.

Government Resolution No. 1432 also provides for establishing an additional payment of UAH 10,000 for police officers.

As in the case of employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, payments for police officers are also planned to be increased if the amount of financial support is less than 10 subsistence minimums.

However, it is worth noting that the provision on establishing the additional remuneration applies exclusively to police officers serving in the police force during martial law.

Both resolutions do not apply to cadets and students of educational institutions with specific learning conditions that train future police officers and rescuers.

It should be noted that both resolutions enter into force simultaneously with Law No. 4909-IX of June 10, 2026, "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Modernization of the Amount of Financial Support."

In June, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on an updated payment system for police officers and rescuers. In particular, the document establishes that financial support consists of:

the official salary;

the salary for the special rank;

the seniority allowance;

a bonus;

other types of financial support for police officers (including permanent and one-time payments) determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The law enters into force on January 1, 2027.

Rada changes payments for police officers and rescuers

Under the law, the amount of financial support may not be less than 10 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons established as of January 1 of the calendar year. Currently, the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons is UAH 3,328; however, in the draft state budget, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes setting the subsistence minimum at UAH 3,691, meaning that the salaries of rescuers and police officers will amount to UAH 36,910.

State Budget for 2027 passed its first reading in Verkhovna Rada - what is included and what comes next