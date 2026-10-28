State Budget for 2027 passes first reading in parliament - what is included and what comes next

Ukraine's state budget for 2027 was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading on October 28. This was reported by parliament, UNN writes.

Security and defense, as well as social payments, are the main areas of expenditure provided for in the draft state budget for 2027. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the document in the first reading (No. 16000). It was supported by 239 members of parliament - parliament reported.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi has already responded to this, announcing preparations for the second reading.

"I thank the members of parliament for their joint work and support for the draft Budget for 2027 in the first reading. This is a Budget that takes into account the realities of the full-scale war and the state's key needs for the coming year. Above all, this means the necessary funding for security and defense, maintaining financial stability, and fulfilling important social obligations to the people. The government will process parliament's Budget conclusions and prepare the draft for the second reading," Koretskyi wrote on social media on October 28.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Finance Committee, the 2027 Budget in the first reading also includes and confirms amendment No. 1279 on increasing military personnel's salaries.

According to Zhelezniak and his colleague Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, amendment No. 1003 on a salary cap of UAH 80,000 for officials was among those rejected. It proposed setting an upper limit on salaries in state bodies, local self-government bodies, and budgetary institutions at UAH 80,000 per month for 2027. The restrictions were also proposed for members of parliament, judges, including Constitutional Court judges, members of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges, prosecutors, and National Bank employees. An exception was provided for those involved in ensuring defense and repelling Russian aggression. The list of relevant positions was to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Budget-2027_website111.pdf What the State Budget for 2027 provides for. Source: Ministry of Finance.

The day before, on October 27, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft resolution on the Budget conclusions (No. 16000/P). This was the first stage in adopting the draft state budget in the first reading.

The document contains 90 proposals, which the Verkhovna Rada's Budget Committee formulated on the basis of 5,236 amendments submitted by members of parliament, committee chair Roksolana Pidlasa said while presenting the document in the session hall.

After being adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, the Budget conclusions become a list of changes that the government must take into account or consider when revising the draft budget for the second reading.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, the committee's main proposals include:

increasing servicemen's monetary allowance and doubling state guarantees for defense industry enterprises, to UAH 60 billion;

additional funds for medicines for patients with rare diseases, on top of the UAH 21 billion already allocated;

crediting 4% of personal income tax to community budgets;

increasing funding for housing for internally displaced persons;

expanding the program for insuring war risks and supporting farmers, as well as prohibiting the payment of the “National Cashback” from the UAH 9.4 billion production and entrepreneurship support program.

What happens next

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Finance Committee explained, after the Verkhovna Rada votes on the draft state budget for 2027, it will be submitted to the government, and "the second reading and final adoption are planned for November 23–26."

To remind

The 2027 Budget draft envisages a deficit of 15% of GDP and debt exceeding 110% of GDP. UAH 4.885 trillion is planned to be allocated for security and defense.