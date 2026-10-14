The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in Khmelnytskyi

The enemy destroyed the last major logistics center of the Epicentr company in Khmelnytskyi. This was reported by Epicentr K on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that on October 13, Russia attacked Epicentr’s logistics distribution center in Khmelnytskyi ten times.

Five large-scale fires! Eventually, the enemy managed to achieve its goal—the fire destroyed about 85% of the goods stored inside. Nearly three dozen drones in the sky prevented the fire from being extinguished. Most importantly, all our people are alive. ... But for the company, this is a blow whose scale is difficult even to comprehend — the post reads.

The company called this “the greatest relief of the day.”

We would like to remind you

On September 17, the enemy attacked an Epicentr store in Kharkiv with a Heran-4 jet drone; a 65-year-old woman was injured.

"Epicentr" confirmed: two of its shopping centers in Odesa damaged as result of Russian attack