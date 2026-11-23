The UN COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, chaired by Australia, ended without the adoption of a main political agreement. The BBC reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the negotiations, which were supposed to end on Friday, dragged on until Sunday and became the longest in the history of UN climate conferences. However, the parties still failed to overcome deep disagreements over fossil fuels and financial assistance.

The last time a main political agreement collapsed was in 2009 in Copenhagen - the publication writes.

It is indicated that the main reason for the collapse of the agreement was the absence of a direct reference to fossil fuels—the primary source of global warming—in the final draft text. In the first version of the document, the term "fossil fuel" was mentioned six times. It was subsequently removed entirely due to opposition from oil-producing states.

In particular, Saudi Arabia emphasized its insignificant share of historical greenhouse gas emissions, while russia warned against abandoning coal, oil, and gas too quickly, stating that there was a risk of "energy poverty" - the article says.

The authors add that, as a result, the final draft contained only an indirect reference to the 2023 COP28 agreement on a gradual transition away from fossil fuels.

Recall

The UN COP31 climate conference in Turkey ended in a major scandal after delegations from nearly 200 countries failed to agree on key provisions of the final document during two weeks of negotiations.

The UN climate summit has dragged on due to disputes between countries – what is preventing an agreement on tackling global warming