Shahed strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve: three killed
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian Shahed struck a supermarket in Vyshneve. Three people were killed and 15 injured, including three children.
On the evening of Sunday, November 22, Russian occupiers struck Vyshneve in Kyiv region. This was reported by Mayor Illia Dikov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, 3 people were killed as a result of the attack.
A Shahed drone crashed into a Novus supermarket in Vyshneve. The roof and the store premises were damaged. ... Unfortunately, there are 3 fatalities, including a woman born in 1990. 15 people were injured, including 3 children. Information about the injured is being clarified
He asked citizens not to stay outdoors or in public places during a Shahed drone attack.
Recall
On September 27, in Vyshneve, one person was killed and three injured as a result of a strike by a Russian UAV; five cars were damaged. Enterprises were also damaged in Kyiv region.
In Dymer, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to five – rescuers found another body22.11.26, 22:15 • 1662 views