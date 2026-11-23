On the evening of Sunday, November 22, Russian occupiers struck Vyshneve in Kyiv region. This was reported by Mayor Illia Dikov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 3 people were killed as a result of the attack.

A Shahed drone crashed into a Novus supermarket in Vyshneve. The roof and the store premises were damaged. ... Unfortunately, there are 3 fatalities, including a woman born in 1990. 15 people were injured, including 3 children. Information about the injured is being clarified - Dikov noted.

He asked citizens not to stay outdoors or in public places during a Shahed drone attack.

Recall

On September 27, in Vyshneve, one person was killed and three injured as a result of a strike by a Russian UAV; five cars were damaged. Enterprises were also damaged in Kyiv region.

In Dymer, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to five – rescuers found another body