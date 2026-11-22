In the town of Dymer in Kyiv region, the death toll from the Russian strike on November 22 has risen to five after rescuers retrieved the body of another person from under the rubble. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to the regional authorities, the search-and-rescue operation at the site of the destroyed apartment building is ongoing. Emergency responders continue to clear the rubble and search for people who may be trapped underneath the debris.

Earlier, four people were reported killed and six injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

People may still be trapped under the rubble

A Russian attack drone struck a residential building at around five in the morning, while residents were sleeping.

During the rescue operation, emergency responders pulled 7-year-old David out alive after he had spent nearly 14 hours under the debris. The boy's condition is stable, and he is under doctors' supervision.

Earlier, rescuers reported that nine more people might still be trapped under the rubble. Search operations are continuing.

"I’m David, don’t rush, I’m fine" — details emerge about the rescue of a 7-year-old boy from under the rubble in Dymer