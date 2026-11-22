In the Libyan port of Benghazi, 10 people were injured as a result of attacks by maritime drones on Russian ships, including citizens of Russia and Libya. New details have also emerged about the vessels that came under attack. Reuters reports this, citing the Libyan military, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, one of the attacks targeted a Russian warship in the port of Benghazi. The other target was a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag, whose crew members were rescued.

Earlier, OSINT analysts reported the possible sinking of the Russian corvette "Mercury." In widely circulated satellite images, they believe, the aftermath of the attack on the ship can be seen. The vessel joined Russia's Black Sea Fleet in 2023.

What is known about the other Russian vessels attacked

According to OSINT analysts' assumptions, the cargo ship ASCALON, which is linked to the transportation of Russian military equipment, may also have come under attack. However, Reuters reports a vessel flying the Maltese flag, so the identity of the second attacked ship has not been definitively established.

According to monitoring sources, on October 15–16, ASCALON, together with the LADY D and ANASTASIIA vessels, loaded military equipment at a base in the Kaliningrad region. The cargo was reportedly said to include infantry fighting vehicles, MRAP armored vehicles, and transport for personnel.

At the end of October, these vessels left Baltiysk and headed toward the Mediterranean Sea in November. According to preliminary reports, ASCALON may have been hit, while the attack on ANASTASIIA did not achieve its objective.

The Libyan military also reported intercepting more than 20 unmanned boats near Benghazi on the evening of November 22. At the same time, the full extent of the damage to the Russian ships and the involvement of any specific party in the attacks remain unconfirmed by independent sources.

The other vessel attacked off the coast of Libya may have been the sanctioned Russian bulk carrier ASCALON