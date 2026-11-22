Illustrative photo

Lawyer Oleksandr Shcherbyna, who represents the interests of the mother of Marina Arustamova, a student who died in 2018, appealed to the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission chaired by MP Oleksii Honcharenko. He is ready to speak at a commission meeting and provide evidence that, according to him, points to the deliberate stalling of the investigation and possible cover-up of the perpetrator by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. The driver in this ДТП was Bureau detective Andrii Rusaiev.

Lawyer Oleksandr Shcherbyna sent an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law. The commission is chaired by Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko. The lawyer said this in a comment to UNN.

Shcherbyna says that for years he has been seeking justice in the case and even appealed to the President. Now, the TSC has become virtually the family’s last hope.

I understand and am not asking the commission to substitute for the court or law-enforcement bodies. The first thing I want is for this case to receive public attention. And second, the Bureau director should be asked whether NABU’s Internal Security Department conducted an investigation into Rusaiev’s actions and what its results were. This investigation was conducted, but they are not providing its results, — the lawyer said.

He emphasizes that the TSC has such powers, and that consideration of the situation at this level would help establish justice.

"I know that all NABU detectives know about this case, and the head knows as well. So let him provide an answer. I understand that at the time he was not yet the Bureau director, but now it looks as though the entire anti-corruption body is covering for one of its own," Shcherbyna said.

He stressed that he was ready to personally attend a commission meeting.

I am ready to go all the way despite the pressure and opposition, – Shcherbyna said.

Eight years without an indictment

The ДТП occurred in April 2018 at around 11:00 p.m. on Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv. A car driven by NABU detective Andrii Rusaiev struck 23-year-old student Marina Arustamova at a pedestrian crossing. Doctors fought for her life for almost ten days, but on April 11, 2018, the girl died.

According to the lawyer, immediately after the collision, Rusaiev called NABU’s Internal Security Department, whose employees quickly arrived at the scene. It was later discovered that the camera pointed at the pedestrian crossing was not working. Rusaiev was not detained: he left the scene of the ДТП and went home.

At first, the case was investigated by the National Police. According to Shcherbyna, by July 2019 they had not even conducted an investigative experiment. After the investigation was deemed ineffective, the case was transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The lawyer claims that Rusaiev changed his testimony. At first, he said that the girl was crossing the road from left to right, and later said that she was crossing from right to left and suddenly turned around in the middle of the road. Based on the phone’s GPS data, the family reconstructed Marina’s route: she was returning from work to her dormitory and stopped at a shop along the way. According to the lawyer, this corresponds to the driver’s first version, which he stated immediately after the ДТП.

Rusaiev was never notified of suspicion: in the case, he was treated as a witness.

Closure of the case

According to Shcherbyna, at the family’s request, an SBI investigator ordered an examination using a polygraph, which, in the lawyer’s view, established that Rusaiev’s testimony was false. However, the investigation did not move forward.

In July 2025, an SBI investigator closed the proceedings based on an examination commissioned by Rusaiev himself. According to the lawyer, this examination had been conducted two years earlier but had not been added to the case materials during that entire period. Shcherbyna also claims that it was carried out by an expert who had previously been subjected to disciplinary action over an examination in the case concerning the murder of Pavlo Sheremet. In response to the lawyer’s request, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said that it could neither confirm nor refute whether its expert had actually conducted this examination.

The family of the deceased was not duly notified about the closure of the case. The court of first instance refused to annul the investigator’s ruling, and the appeal is currently being considered by the appellate court. According to the lawyer, the hearings there have already been postponed for the third month.

"And there is a statute of limitations—10 years, and it expires in 2028. And given the way the case has been dragged out over all these years… All this time, pressure, manipulation, and delays have been taking place," Shcherbyna says.

Read more about the circumstances of the case in UNN's article: "Are you concerned about the National Anti-Corruption Bureau…": how the case involving a fatal ДТП with the participation of an NABU detective has still not reached court after 8 years