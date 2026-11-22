Part of Kyiv’s right bank has remained without water for a second day due to damage to a facility caused by Russian shelling. Kyivvodokanal reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Following yesterday’s enemy attacks on infrastructure facilities, all of Kyivvodokanal’s efforts are focused on rebuilding the damaged facility and establishing the technological process for restoring its operation. This is a complex process that requires time, as it involves not only restoring the facility itself but also the phased restoration of the water supply technology - the post said.

They also reported that reduced pressure is currently maintained in the water supply network in the right-bank part of Kyiv.

The company’s specialists continue working around the clock to return the system to normal operation as soon as possible - Kyivvodokanal noted.

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Earlier, UNN reported that the water supply on Kyiv’s left bank had stabilized, and the pressure in the water supply networks was within regulatory limits.