The right-bank districts of the capital have been partially without water for the second day - Kyivvodokanal
Kyiv • UNN
A Kyiv water supply facility was damaged following Russian shelling. Reduced pressure persists on the right bank, and restoration work is ongoing.
Part of Kyiv’s right bank has remained without water for a second day due to damage to a facility caused by Russian shelling. Kyivvodokanal reported this, according to UNN.
Details
Following yesterday’s enemy attacks on infrastructure facilities, all of Kyivvodokanal’s efforts are focused on rebuilding the damaged facility and establishing the technological process for restoring its operation. This is a complex process that requires time, as it involves not only restoring the facility itself but also the phased restoration of the water supply technology
They also reported that reduced pressure is currently maintained in the water supply network in the right-bank part of Kyiv.
The company’s specialists continue working around the clock to return the system to normal operation as soon as possible
We would like to remind you
Earlier, UNN reported that the water supply on Kyiv’s left bank had stabilized, and the pressure in the water supply networks was within regulatory limits.