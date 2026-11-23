Ukraine national football team doctor Roman Zholobailiuk said, following winger Mykhailo Mudryk’s accusations, that the medical staff had not given the player any medication during the October camp and stressed that there were no banned substances in the team’s pharmacological supplies. This is reported by Ukrainian Football, according to UNN.

Details

According to the doctor, the national team camp has special forms recording the footballer’s diagnosis and all pharmacological prescriptions — injections or tablets.

We keep the relevant records, and at the end of each camp the player confirms with his signature the list of everything he has taken. In addition, as a doctor, before any medical procedures I always explain the composition of the medications to the player and stress that our medical arsenal has never contained any banned substances. During the October camp, our medical staff did not give Mudryk any medication or administer any injections — Zholobailiuk said.

He added that representatives of the national team’s medical staff had received instructions from "Chelsea" regarding the list of medications Mykhailo Mudryk could take.

Context

Ukraine national football team midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk accuses the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) of causing him to fail a doping test.

Ukrainian Association of Football President Andriy Shevchenko said that the accusations made by "Tottenham" winger Mykhailo Mudryk against the UAF over the failed doping test were unfounded.

Mudryk's scandalous interview - “Tottenham” fans demand that the club terminate the Ukrainian's contract, while De Zerbi defended the winger