As of Monday, November 23, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.93 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official rate on Sunday was 45.05 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.28. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.9293 hryvnias (-12 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate at: 49.2763 hryvnias (-25 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.0632 hryvnias (-18 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 44.88–45.49 hryvnias, the euro at 49.35–50.12 hryvnias, and the zloty at 11.00–11.43 hryvnias;

on the interbank market, the rates are 44.93–44.96 hryvnias per U.S. dollar and 49.37–49.38 hryvnias per euro.

We remind you

Ukrainian banks earned UAH 25.6 billion in net profit in the third quarter of 2026, which is 35.9% less than in the same period last year. At the same time, the share of non-performing loans fell to its lowest level in the past 17 years.

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