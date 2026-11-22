In the Maramureș Mountains of Romania, near the border with Ukraine, rescuers found three Ukrainians, one of whom was dead while the other two survived. This was reported by the Romanian outlet Digi24, according to UNN.

Details

The search operation took place near the settlement of Repedea, located close to the Ukrainian-Romanian border. Initially, rescue teams found two Ukrainian citizens alive.

Later, during further searches, they found a third man who was already showing no signs of life.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the Ukrainian man's death

According to preliminary information, the men may have gotten lost in the mountainous area after illegally crossing the state border.

Law enforcement officers are currently выясняing the circumstances of the Ukrainian man's death. The exact cause of death is not yet known.

There is currently no information about the deceased man's age or the health condition of the two rescued men.

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