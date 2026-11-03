Two helicopters collided near Everest: a tourist was killed

Photo: indiatoday.in

A foreign tourist was killed and another was injured as a result of a collision between two helicopters preparing to land near Mount Everest in Nepal on November 3. The authorities reported this, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

An Indian national was killed. A New Zealand national was rescued, Solukhumbu District Chief Officer Kaman Singh Thapa Magar told Reuters.

The incident occurred near the base camp of Mount Everest, Magar said.

The helicopters were operated by two private companies: Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air.

Fishtail Air said its helicopter was carrying passengers who had been rescued from the Everest region when it crashed during landing.

The Indian and New Zealand nationals on board were tourists, a Fishtail representative said.

A Dynasty Air representative said that its helicopter was carrying cargo only.

The accident occurred during Nepal's peak trekking season, when helicopters transport tourists and climbers in the region.

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