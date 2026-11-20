The biggest challenge for the further development of lending remains the retention of the increased corporate income tax rate for banks at 50% in 2027. This is stated in the Banking Sector Review for the third quarter of 2026, published by the National Bank of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine’s banking sector continues to expand lending and remains financially resilient. In September 2026, the annual growth rate of the net hryvnia loan portfolio of businesses was 32.9%.

According to the regulator, during July–September 2026, lending became the main and only source of asset growth for Ukrainian banks. Despite this, financial institutions reduced their investments in NBU certificates of deposit and domestic government bonds (OVDPs).

The net hryvnia loan portfolio of enterprises continued to grow, although its growth rate slowed somewhat compared with the previous quarter. Despite this, in September the annual growth in lending to businesses amounted to 32.9%, indicating that lending activity remains high.

The National Bank also drew attention to the gradual increase in risks. Despite the high quality of the loan portfolio, banks expect credit risk to rise and are increasing allocations to provisions to cover potential losses. Measures taken by banks to reduce borrowers’ debt burdens, as well as regulatory decisions by the NBU, are helping to contain the negative consequences. In particular, this concerns maintaining access to financing for enterprises operating in sectors that are critically important for Ukraine’s defense capability and economic resilience.

The regulator paid particular attention to the situation regarding the attraction of funds from households and businesses. In the third quarter, the volume of customer funds continued to increase, although more slowly than in the previous quarter. At the same time, households’ fixed-term hryvnia deposits grew faster than funds in demand accounts. The NBU notes that this trend helps improve the structure of banks’ funding, as it increases the share of funds raised for a specified term.

What threatens further lending

Based on the results of the stress tests conducted, the National Bank confirmed that Ukraine’s banking sector remains resilient and sufficiently capitalized, despite difficult economic conditions and war-related risks.

At the same time, the regulator identifies the retention of the increased corporate income tax rate at 50% in 2027 as one of the biggest challenges for the banking system. The NBU warns that such a tax burden could limit banks’ ability to build up their own capital and, consequently, restrain the further expansion of lending to businesses and households.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, we wrote that the intensification of Russian attacks on businesses and infrastructure is affecting Ukraine’s economy, reducing GDP and pushing inflation upward. And the negative consequences of this will also be felt in 2027.