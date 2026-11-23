U.S. presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that Donald Trump is ready to consider providing Ukraine with security guarantees modeled on Article 5 of NATO. Kushner wrote about this on the social network X, commenting on the prospects for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia's willingness to discuss such guarantees is a significant step forward and a potential sign that Moscow is serious about peace.

Kushner stressed that security guarantees must be specific, reliable, and clearly documented. They should also provide for mechanisms of deterrence and prevention of military clashes, which would significantly reduce the risk of another war.

He also supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position on the need to clearly define the substance of such guarantees.

That is precisely what we are working on together - Kushner noted, adding that the relevant agreements require careful work.

According to the special envoy, any proposed guarantees must receive Donald Trump's approval in compliance with constitutional procedures and U.S. congressional procedures. The American president will take such a step only if he considers it to be in the national interests of the United States.

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Ukraine's security guarantees and Europe's security architecture

Kushner emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be agreed separately from the formation of Europe's postwar security architecture. In his view, these issues must be considered comprehensively.

Among the possible mechanisms, he named permanent consultation channels, crisis communication, prevention of military clashes, increased transparency, and mutual de-escalation measures.

According to him, it is necessary to create a system of agreements that will ensure a clear understanding of the intentions and commitments of all parties and will function even amid serious differences.

Kushner said that the goal of the negotiations is to create conditions under which Ukraine will be protected, Europe will become stronger, and NATO and its partners will be confident that Russia will respect the sovereignty and security of neighboring states.

At the same time, any agreements must preserve the sovereignty and independence of decision-making of all participating countries.

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Ukraine needs a long-term economic development plan

The U.S. special envoy paid particular attention to the economic component of Ukraine's future security.

According to him, the country needs a convincing long-term economic prosperity plan that would include reforms to strengthen state institutions, the economy, and self-sufficiency.

Kushner stressed that significant commitments from the United States and Europe must be accompanied by Ukraine's own readiness to work toward its success.

He also said that closed-door negotiations and multilateral consultations involving Ukraine, European partners, and Russia are planned over the coming weeks to achieve a common understanding of the future security architecture.

Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed - Kushner emphasized.

He added that the parties' willingness to discuss these historic issues creates an important opportunity to stop the bloodshed.

Kushner also recalled Trump's words during a conversation with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing that the hundreds of billions of dollars currently being spent on the war could instead be directed toward developing the economy, creating jobs, lowering energy prices, and strengthening infrastructure.

Kushner described the ultimate goal of the negotiations as the creation of a sovereign, protected, prosperous, and free Ukraine, a stronger Europe, and lasting peace that would make a repeat of the war impossible.

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