IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi appointed Russian official Alexey Ferapontov as his deputy and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, despite protests from Ukraine and a number of Western countries. The Moscow Times reports this, citing statements by Russian officials, according to UNN.

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Ferapontov, who has served as deputy head of Russia’s Rostekhnadzor since 2008, is expected to begin working at the IAEA in early 2027. In his new position, he will be responsible for international cooperation and technological support for peaceful nuclear energy.

The Russian mission to international organizations in Vienna noted that the IAEA’s Department of Nuclear Energy has traditionally been headed by representatives of the USSR or Russia.

Ukraine accused the official of legitimizing the occupation of the ZNPP

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its protest against Ferapontov’s appointment as early as November 17. The ministry stressed that he was involved in legitimizing Russia’s seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

An employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed in a drone attack — the IAEA said nuclear safety was under threat

Since 2023, Ferapontov has been under Ukrainian sanctions for issuing licenses to operate the occupied ZNPP.

Kyiv also drew attention to a possible conflict of interest, since Grossi is seeking the position of UN secretary-general, while Russia has veto power on the organization’s Security Council.

According to Russian diplomats, some Western members of the IAEA Board of Governors also opposed the appointment. Grossi himself explained his decision by citing Ferapontov’s professional expertise in nuclear safety.

Grossi wants to appoint a Russian official to a senior position at the IAEA — Ukraine strongly protests